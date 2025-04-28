$20,000,000 worth rap legend Busta Rhymes reacts as Kiyan Anthony and dad Carmelo Anthony collaborate for a photoshoot 

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, is set to continue his father’s legacy. Recently, Kiyan and Carmelo had a photoshoot for Justsmile magazine’s sixth issue, "Eyes on the Prize."

Carmelo played 19 seasons in the NBA. He is a 10-time All-Star and a six-time All-NBA team member. He shared a preview of the magazine photoshoot on Instagram on Monday. The cover was a black and white portrait of him standing with his arm over Kiyan’s shoulder. The father-son duo wore similar jackets.

They were together in the other snaps in different chic outfits. Carmelo and Kiyan also had solo portraits.

"LEGACY. @justsmilemagazine 🙏🏾 #STAYME7O Justsmile Issue 6 “Eyes on the Prize” wearing @stoneisland," Carmelo captioned.

Basketball fans and celebrities reacted to the photos. Among them was popular rapper Busta Rhymes, who has a net worth of $20 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"👑👑👑👑👑👑👑," Busta Rhymes wrote.

Kiyan has been gaining attention after being named MVP of the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. After not being selected for the McDonald's All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic was a great way for him to end his high school career. Kiyan scored 26 points on 11 of 15 shooting, including 80.0% from beyond the arc, with five rebounds in 20 minutes. His performance led Team Air to a 141-124 win.

Carmelo had a similar performance at the first Jordan Brand Classic in 2003, scoring 27 points. As Kiyan prepares for his freshman year with the Syracuse Orange, expectations are high. Carmelo famously led the program to a national championship in his only college season 22 years ago.

Kiyan Anthony trains ahead of joining Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony, who was No. 35 in the ESPN 100, posted training clips on Instagram on Friday. His stories featured ball handling, step-back jumpers and drives at a New York gym.

Anthony is set to join Syracuse after signing in October. He will be joined by 2025 class No. 28 prospect Sadiq White (IMG Academy), four-star Luke Fennell (Australia) and three-star Aaron Womack (Dominican Republic), along with transfers Naithan George (Georgia Tech) and Nate Kingz (Oregon State).

