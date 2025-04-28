Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony ooze New York cool in stunning new photoshoot

It's been a while since we last saw Carmelo Anthony take the court, but it won't be much longer before we see someone carrying on his legacy.

Syracuse-bound Kiyan Anthony will look to follow in his father's footsteps, and he's enjoying some extra attention recently.

The Anthonys just starred in a photoshoot for the Justsmile magazine, with Carmelo sharing a teaser on Instagram on Monday.

The picture shows the former NBA star with his arm over his son's shoulder, and it will be featured in the sixth issue of the magazine: "Eyes on the Prize."

Kiyan Anthony was just named MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic after not being a McDonald's All-American, and he's gearing up to make his debut in college with the Orange.

Needless to say, he will have some big shoes to fill, as his old man led the program to the national championship in his lone season in college 22 years ago.

Carmelo Anthony wants his son to be his own man

Even so, Anthony doesn't want to put that kind of pressure on his son. Instead, he wants him to embrace this moment and this opportunity and enjoy it as much as he possibly can:

“I just want to see him have fun and enjoy it,” Carmelo told Sole Magazine in an interview. “This is a special moment. … it’s all about just this moment and understanding like, this is a really, really good, positive moment.”

Despite being snubbed off the McDonald's All-American game, Anthony claimed that he always intended for Kiyan to take part in the Jordan Brand Classic, where he ran away with MVP honors after putting up 26 points to lead Team Air to a 141-124 win over Team Flight:

“This was definitely on the list four years ago,” the former New York Knicks star said. “Like, man, playing in the Jordan Brand Classic.”

ESPN lists Anthony as a four-star recruit and the No. 35 player in the nation right now.

Standing at 6-foot-5, the standout shooting guard is also No. 7 in 247Sports' shooting guard rankings and the best player in the state of New York.

