Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse-bound son Kiyan Anthony hard at work in N.Y. as he elevates his game with relentless drills

Despite the high school basketball season being over, Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is still on the grind. The four-star Syracuse signee, who is aiming to add to his father's legacy in the New York institution, has been training hard before he officially shifts to college.

On Friday, the Long Island Lutheran shooting guard posted a series of video clips on his Instagram stories from one of his training sessions as he prepares to enter the next phase of his basketball career. In the clips, he can be seen showing off his handles to crossover defenders and hit step-back jumpers on their face.

Kiyan showed great promise driving to the rim as well, finishing inside the paint with a great spin move in one of the plays. The 18-year-old looked ready to take on the challenge that his college career has in store.

Kiyan Anthony posts a video of himself during practice (Source: Instagram/ kiyananthony)

Kiyan was doing his training at a gym in New York, as is evident from the uploaded clips. The accuracy of his shots after creating separation from the defenders will be something that'll instill hopes of a great future among fans.

While Kiyan is the biggest name coming to Syracuse, he is not the highest-rated, as that would be four-star IMG Academy power forward, Sadiq White. He is ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100 Rankings, while Kiyan is only No. 35. Both have already signed with the Orange.

They will be joined by Australian Luke Fennell, who is rated a four-star by 247Sports, and Aaron Womack, a three-star prospect from Dominican Republic.

The Orange will also be getting several transfers, including four-star transfer Naithan George from Georgia Tech and Nate Kingz from Oregon State.

Carmelo Anthony sounds off on Kiyan Anthony winning the Jordan Brand Classic MVP

Kiyan Anthony was in Washington DC for the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, playing for Team Air. After a 26-point performance, he earned the game's MVP honors, and it was his dad, Carmelo Anthony, who handed him the MVP jacket during the awarding ceremony.

Soon after Kiyan was named the Jordan Brand Classic MVP, Melo spoke with Sole Retriever about his son getting the honor.

“I just want to see him have fun and enjoy it,” said the former New York Knick. “This is a special moment… it’s all about just this moment and understanding like, this is a really, really good, positive moment.”

He then admitted that this was one of the things he wished his son would achieve in his high school career.

“This was definitely on the list four years ago,” added Carmelo Anthony. “Like, man, playing in the Jordan Brand Classic.”

Anthony himself has played in the Jordan Brand Classic, with the Denver Nuggets legend dropping 27 points when he played in the annual high school all-star game back in 2022.

