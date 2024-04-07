2025 NBA draft class' performance at McDonald's All-American Game leaves Nuggets insider impressed: 'You want a top-10 pick'

Denver Nuggets insider Tony Jones was left impressed after watching the performance of the 2025 NBA Draft class at the McDonald's All-American Game. Jones, a respected NBA writer for "The Athletic", is known for his insightful analysis of the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz.

The annual McDonald's All-American Game is a must watch event for fans of the NBA Draft, offering a first glimpse at the prospects who will likely dominate the next year's draft lottery.

Standout performers from the practices leading up to the game included Derik Queen, Trent Perry, Jalil Bethea, Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, and Ace Bailey. Dylan Harper and Derik Queen took home the MVP honors. Harper, who scored 22 points, lead the west team to victory and became the first Rutgers signee to achieve this honor.

Jones' tweet after the game reflected his admiration for the talent on display:

"Just got finished watching the McDonald's game: Yeah. You want a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft."

Expand Tweet

This statement underscores the high level of talent in the 2025 NBA Draft class and the potential impact these players could have on the teams that draft them.

Draft analysts look for a variety of qualities in NBA prospects. Here are some key factors that stand out to them:

Physical Profile Statistical Inputs Team Performance Passing Ability Rebounding Ability Attacking Ability Pre-Draft Rankings

These are just some of the qualities that stand out to draft analysts like Tony Jones when evaluating NBA prospects.

Tony Jones: A Track Record of NBA Draft Prospect Predictions

Tony Jones is known for his ability to identify potential in young players and predict their rise in the NBA. One of the most notable instances of Jone's accurate predictions was during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jones was very bullish on this year's draft and believed there were multiple all-NBA players in the top part of the draft and 9 high-level players. His predictions often factor into how teams like the Utah Jazz draft.

Tony Jones analysis is not just limited to the top picks. He also provides insights into the potential of players who might not be in the spotlight. His predictions are not only just based on a player's performance in college.

Jones' also takes into account their performances in high school and international competitions. His insights provide valuable perspectives for teams alike as they look forward to the 2025 NBA Draft.

Top 10 Standout Players in the 2025 NBA Draft Class

The standout players in the 2025 NBA Draft Class, as per the NBA Draft Room, are:

#1. Cooper Flagg (PF - Duke): Flagg has become the most dominant force in high school basketball and is the odds-on favorite to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Class.

#2. Airious “Ace” Bailey (SF - Rutgers): Ace has as much upside as any player in his class. He has awesome size for a wing and big-time ability.

#3. Dylan Harper (SG - Rutgers): Harper plays with advanced skill and feel for the game. He isn’t an elite athlete but is a big-time offensive talent who just knows how to play and how to win.

Expand Tweet

#4. Khaman Maluach (C - Duke): An intriguing big man who has great length and size. Defends the rim well and can step out on offense and hit the 3-ball.

#5. VJ Edgecombe (SF - Baylor): An elite talent at the SG position with all the physical tools and intangibles to be great.

#6. Hugo Gonzalez (SG - Spain): Plays a complete game and competes at a high level. A talented shot maker, passer and special all-around player.

#7. Jalil Bethea (SG - Miami): Bethea is flying up the rankings. He’s an ultra-talented two-guard who can score in bunches.

#8. Tre Johnson (SG - Texas): A pure bucket-getter who can fill it up from 3 levels. Super smooth with the ball and makes the game look easy.

#9. Dink Pate (SG - G League Ignite): Pate has awesome size for a combo guard and can play on or off the ball.

#10. Rocco Zikarsky (C - Brisbane, NBL): A mountain of a man with decent mobility and a lot of upside.

These players have shown immense potential and are expected to make a significant impact in the NBA.