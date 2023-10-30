Who is the Number 1 Projected Pick for 2025 NBA Draft? Where is he heading

Cooper Flagg is the top prospect in high school basketball. Draft experts project him to be one-and-done and then enter the 2025 NBA draft, where he is expected to be the number one pick. On Monday, Flagg announced his college commitment.

Flagg is choosing to play his college ball at Duke. Flagg chose the Blue Devils over the defending national champion UConn Huskies. Most recruiting experts expected Flagg to choose Duke.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer had been scouting Flagg for years. He was seen attending Flagg’s games since his U15 days. Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan also tried to recruit Flagg but came up short.

The future top pick made official visits to UConn and Duke. He had a planned visit to Kansas as well. However, he canceled his visit to Kansas and narrowed down his decision to UConn and Duke before choosing to play in Durham. He visited Duke twice before committing.

Flagg revealed his decision to join Duke in a conversation with SLAM magazine. He also briefly spoke about what went into the decision.

"After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham," Flagg said. "All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood."

Earlier this year, Flagg reclassified. He went from the 2025 class to 2024 and will graduate early. That allows him to play for Duke next season. He will then be eligible to enter the 2025 NBA draft. He turns 18 in December of 2024.

His commitment gives Duke the number one recruiting class in the nation. He joins five-star wing Isaiah Evans (No. 8) and Top-50 guards Kon Knueppel (No. 22) and Darren Harris (No. 45). Duke is also recruiting five-star prospects V.J. Edgecombe (No. 5) and Pat Ngongba (No. 19).

Cooper Flagg - NBA draft prospect

Cooper Flagg is seen as a do-it-all wing player and potential first-overall pick in the NBA draft. He is 6-foot-8 with guardlike skills. He is from Maine, an often overlooked recruiting state. He ascended to the top prospect in his class after stellar performances at multiple camps this summer.

He played 22 games with his AAU team this summer. He averaged 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 5.2 blocks and shot 37.4% from 3-point range.

He also led the U17 Team USA squad to the 2022 U17 FIBA World Cup title. He was just 15 at the time. He scored 9.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the tournament.