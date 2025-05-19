  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes' jaw-dropping dunk leaves Shaqir O'Neal and Meechie Johnson in awe

2026 prospect Tyran Stokes' jaw-dropping dunk leaves Shaqir O'Neal and Meechie Johnson in awe

By Koby del Rosario
Modified May 19, 2025 01:23 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes - Source: Getty

Notre Dame High School forward Tyran Stokes is making headlines once again with another highlight reel-worthy dunk. On Sunday, @slam_hs on Instagram posted the high school star's posterizing dunk over two defenders during the second session of the 2025 Nike EYBL in Memphis, Tennessee.

Playing for the Oakland Soldies, Stokes drove past his defender from the right elbow, where he met another defender and beat him with a high-pickup. The 6'7 swingman then rose up over the two defenders in the paint to slam down a one-handed flush in front of them.

"CHILL OUT TYRAN 🤬🔥 @nikeeyb @_thetyranstokes @_maxx_," the post was captioned with a mad and a fire emoji.
This highlight has caught the attention of many, including college basketball players Shaqir O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, and Meechie Johnson. The two played last season for the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, respectively.

"Omg," O'Neal wrote.
(image credits: @slam_hs on Instagram)
(image credits: @slam_hs on Instagram)
"You tweakin' foo," Johnson said with a crying and a fire emoji before @slam_hs on Instagram replied with,"Facts," with a couple of laughing emojis.
(image credits: @slam_hs on Instagram)
(image credits: @slam_hs on Instagram)

Stokes is a five-star recruit who is currently listed as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the high school class of 2026. The young sensation is yet to declare for a college hoops program, but recently posted himself in a Kansas Jayhawks jersey on his Instagram account on April 19.

2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle also reacted to Tyran Stokes' posterizer

Perhaps one of the comments that got the most attention in the Slam High School's Instagram post of Tyran Stokes' posterizer came from the 2024-2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

"Eww," Castle commented.
(image credits: @slam_hs on Instagram)
(image credits: @slam_hs on Instagram)

Castle is coming off of an outstanding rookie campaign in the NBA, where he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game under the tutelage of coach Mitch Johnson. The San Antonio Spurs' star also finished second in the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend.

The 20-year-old came into the NBA right after winning the 2024 national championship with his alma mater, the UConn Huskies.

Koby del Rosario

Koby del Rosario

Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.

Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).

His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.

Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
