PHOTOS: No. 1 2026 Class recruit Tyran Stokes shares photos from Kansas Jayhawks visit amid reclassification rumors 

Tyran Stokes, a small forward from Notre Dame High School, is the No.1 recruit from the class of 2026. After an impressive high school season, the youngster has begun the hunt for his future destination.

The 6-foot-7 star made a visit to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Stokes shred some pictures from the visit on Instagram:

"¿?" Stokes captioned the post.

First up in the carousel was Stokes' compilation video. The clip began with graphic transitions of Tyran in the Jayhawks' colors. It was followed by moments of his dominance on both ends, throwing down powerful dunks and making pull-up jumpers.

The next picture featured Tyran Stokes on a chair with Final Four backdrop, rocking the team's alternate red uniform with the Big 12 patch. A muscular blue-gray bulldog sat calmly at his feet. The carousel also included a fun and energetic behind-the-scenes moment. Stokes got playfully dunked on during a photoshoot.

The penultimate click in the post showed the young gun balancing a basketball on his index finger. Tyran capped off the carousel with a picture of the bulldog in front of the NCAA Championship.

Tyran Stokes' visit came amid the rumors of him reclassifying into the 2025 class. Fans are anticipating seeing Stokes step into the college-level basketball rather than play another year at the high school level. If the Jayhawks land him, they will have the powerful duo of Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 recruit from the 2025 class, and Stokes to take them all the way in the upcoming season.

During his junior season, Tyran Stokes charted 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He continued to shine on the EYBL circuit, posting 20.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 2.9 apg.

Which college is most likely to sign Tyran Stokes?

Despite being a 2026 prospect, Tyran Stokes has received offers from over 25 programs across the nation, including Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Kansas and Alabama. As per On3, Louisville is the frontrunner to land him, with a 42.7% probability. Kansas is closely following behind, with a 37.3% chance of signing the Louisville native.

Other programs, like Kentucky and Oregon, are still far behind in the race. However, things are likely to change once Stokes begins visiting more programs. Where do you think he will go? Let's know your thoughts below:

