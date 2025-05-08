$20M worth Ciara drops 3-word reaction to Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony showing off her all-black look ft. Kim Kardashian

La La Anthony showcased her all-black Met Gala after-party look on Instagram, sharing photos with Kim Kardashian and Ciara on Thursday.

All of them stun in black dresses. Kardashian can be seen in a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves and a glossy finish. La La wears a strapless black leather dress with a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Ciara wears a two-piece with a deep V-neck top styled like a blazer. The trousers are high-waisted and wide-legged, matching the satin-like fabric of the top.

"After the MET it’s the after party!! Thank you to my fam @teladamore_ @murderbravado @whodecideswar for my after party look!! Super 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," La La captioned the post.

Ciara, who has an estimated net worth of $20M, according to Celebrity Net Worth, commented under the post, expressing her happiness about having a good time at the after-party.

"Nights like this 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🥰🥰🥰," Ciara wrote.

Ciara's comment on La La Anthony's post

The 2025 Met Gala took place on May 5 at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. La La Anthony was among the first arrivals, paying tribute to the late Virgil Abloh in an archive Off-White jumpsuit featuring a belted waist, wide-leg pants and an Atelier Biser corset.

La La Anthony honors Virgil in her Met Gala look, supports son Kiyan Anthony's shoot

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated Black dandyism and menswear under a “Tailored for You” dress code. Co-chairs of the event included Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour.

La La Anthony shared a post of herself in the outfit. She honoured Virgil and thanked the team who made the outfit happen.

"MET GALA 2025: Honored to be wearing Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh. Virgil was a visionary who undeniably changed the game. Thank you to Shannon Abloh, Simon, & The entire @off____white team for allowing me to carry on the Off-White legacy at the Met. This is more than just a look, it’s a tribute. “🤍”

Hours after the 2025 Met Gala, La La Anthony shared a proud mom moment on Instagram. Wearing Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’, she filmed son Kiyan Anthony during his PSD shoot in Brooklyn. As Kiyan posed by a CJ Wallace mural, La La was heard saying, “That’s a crazy shot, I love it that way!”

