Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony immortalizes Virgil Abloh's legacy with stunning Met Gala dress

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday. The Hollywood actress embraced the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme of the event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

La La came in a hybrid dress, which was an intimate tribute to late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh. She wore an Archive Off-White by Abloh with her black tailored satin pantsuit dress, and she paired it with Jimmy Choo pumps.

La La Anthony also penned a heartfelt message in the caption, crediting Abloh for changing the fashion.

"MET GALA 2025: Honored to be wearing Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh," Anthony wrote. "Virgil was a visionary who undeniably changed the game. Thank you to Shannon Abloh, Simon, & The entire @off____white team for allowing me to carry on the Off-White legacy at the Met. This is more than just a look, it’s a tribute. "🤍"."

According to Bazzar, Dandyism was a big part of the Monday event. Before the event, La La Anthony also spoke to People about approaching the theme with her Afro-Latina heritage.

"This theme is incredible. I think it's such a nod to Black culture, and I'm so honored to be a part of it. It's going to be beautiful watching how everyone brings this theme to life."

The event saw some of the most famous names arriving at the event in their dresses. From Sydney Sweeney, and Teyana Taylor to Olympian Simone Biles and Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley, the faces arrived from every field.

The celebrity co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala included A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams.

La La Anthony celebrates after son Kiyan Anthony wins MVP at Jordan Classic

On April 18, La La and Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, took part in the 2025 Jordan Classic in Washington D.C. Representing Team Air, Kiyan led his team to victory against Team Flight with 26 points as he was named the game's MVP.

La La was over the moon watching her son receive the award. In a video that she posted, La La was seen jumping and hugging her son.

"Yesssssss I’m that mom 😂😩😂 Such a proud moment watching Kiyan get MVP at the Jordan Classic, the same game Melo played in when he was in high school! MVP @kiyananthony!!! 👑," she wrote in the caption.

In the 141-124 victory, Kiyan Anthony made 11 of 15 attempts from the field and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

