LeBron James, A'ja Wilson, La La Anthony gush over Savannah James' stunning Pre-Met gala chic look

On Sunday, LeBron James, A'ja Wilson and La La Anthony were seen gushing over Savannah James's stunning look at the Pre-Met Gala event. The trio, alongside others, were seen exuding their love for the entrepreneur as she donned a maroon suit. This year's Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5.

Ad

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit from the pre-Met Gala cocktail party held on May 3 at the Twenty Two Hotel. Savannah James posted a short snippet on her profile with a two-word caption:

"Whew, baybee!! 😮‍💨," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This post earned the reaction of plenty, including her husband, LeBron James, who was seen reacting with multiple emojis:

"🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤," he reacted.

Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson was also seen commenting on James' post as she insinuated that Savannah "ate" with her outfit:

"What’s 4 + 4 ???????" she commented on the post.

NBA Hall-of-Fame inductee Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, was among the comments as well, with the reality TV star dropping a love-filled reaction:

Ad

"😍😍😍😍😍😍," she wrote.

LeBron James, Lala Anthony, and A'ja Wilson comment on Savannah James' post

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place tonight, as the biggest celebrities from around the globe will travel to New York for the annual haute couture fundraising festival. This year's function will be co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Lewis Hamilton..

Ad

The theme for this year's gala is 'Tailored For You' and will focus on Black style and classic menswear tailoring.

Savannah James shows love to LeBron James and Bronny James as the Lakers crash out of the playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, was seen showing love to her husband and their son Bronny James as the Lakers crashed out of the playoffs in the first round. Finishing third in the West during the regular season, the Lakers faced the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in the playoffs and were eliminated in five games.

Ad

Savannah James was seen showing love to her husband and son in the players' tunnel after their team's loss, as ESPN radio host Arash Markazi shared a video of the interaction. Captioning the tweet in a few words, he wrote:

"LeBron and Bronny James hug Savannah James after their season-ending loss to the Wolves."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the clip, Savannah James is seen waiting for the Lakers team to enter the tunnel before giving LeBron James a hug and a peck. She is then seen waiting for Bronny whom she hugs tightly before heading down the tunnel.

The Los Angeles Lakers' season came to an end against the Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena as they lost by a score of 103-96.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More