LeBron James, A'ja Wilson, La La Anthony gush over Savannah James' stunning Pre-Met gala chic look

On Sunday, LeBron James, A'ja Wilson and La La Anthony were seen gushing over Savannah James's stunning look at the Pre-Met Gala event. The trio, alongside others, were seen exuding their love for the entrepreneur as she donned a maroon suit. This year's Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5.
Taking to Instagram to share her outfit from the pre-Met Gala cocktail party held on May 3 at the Twenty Two Hotel. Savannah James posted a short snippet on her profile with a two-word caption:
"Whew, baybee!! 😮💨," she wrote.
This post earned the reaction of plenty, including her husband, LeBron James, who was seen reacting with multiple emojis:
"🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤," he reacted.
Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson was also seen commenting on James' post as she insinuated that Savannah "ate" with her outfit:
"What’s 4 + 4 ???????" she commented on the post.
NBA Hall-of-Fame inductee Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, was among the comments as well, with the reality TV star dropping a love-filled reaction:
"😍😍😍😍😍😍," she wrote.
The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place tonight, as the biggest celebrities from around the globe will travel to New York for the annual haute couture fundraising festival. This year's function will be co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Lewis Hamilton..
The theme for this year's gala is 'Tailored For You' and will focus on Black style and classic menswear tailoring.
Savannah James shows love to LeBron James and Bronny James as the Lakers crash out of the playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, was seen showing love to her husband and their son Bronny James as the Lakers crashed out of the playoffs in the first round. Finishing third in the West during the regular season, the Lakers faced the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in the playoffs and were eliminated in five games.
Savannah James was seen showing love to her husband and son in the players' tunnel after their team's loss, as ESPN radio host Arash Markazi shared a video of the interaction. Captioning the tweet in a few words, he wrote:
"LeBron and Bronny James hug Savannah James after their season-ending loss to the Wolves."
In the clip, Savannah James is seen waiting for the Lakers team to enter the tunnel before giving LeBron James a hug and a peck. She is then seen waiting for Bronny whom she hugs tightly before heading down the tunnel.
The Los Angeles Lakers' season came to an end against the Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena as they lost by a score of 103-96.
