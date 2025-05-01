2X FIBA gold medalist Hailee Swain drops 2-word reaction to Jerzy Robinson's latest IG post 

Stanford Cardinal signee Hailee Swain hyped up Jerzy Robinson through her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, Robinson shared a post with pictures from the Nike EYBL sessions. Most of the pictures were taken during games, where Robinson is either celebrating, dunking or getting past defenders.

"😶‍🌫️," Jerzy captioned the post.

The 5-foot-11 point guard Hailee Swain hyped up the 2026 prospect under the post.

"okayyy jerz," commented Hailee Swain, appreciating her performance.

Hailee Swain's comment on Jerzy Robinson's post

Jerzy Robinson, a five-star combo guard from the Class of 2026, gave a strong performance at Nike EYBL Session 1 in Phoenix, Arizona. She played for the Sports Academy Swish 17U EYBL.

Over five games, she averaged 23 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field. Her performance helped her team finish with a 4-1 record in the Victory Conference.

Robinson started the weekend with wins over Cal Storm (75-57) and Team Prime Nation (62-54). Her team lost their first game on Saturday to Cal Stars (55-45), but came back strong with a 73-47 win over Proformance Hawaii. Sports Academy Swish ended the weekend with a 43-36 win against Northwest Legends.

She was the second-highest scorer and the ninth-best rebounder among all players in the event. According to On3's ranking of top 2026 recruits, the 6-foot-1 player is ranked third nationally. Among the combo guards, she ranks first. She's also the top player in California.

Hailee Swain ends her high school career with a State Title and Nike Hoop Summit win

Stanford commit Hailee Swain wrapped up her high school basketball career with a strong finish. She played her final game for Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School last month. She led her team to a 57-39 win over Hebron Christian in the Georgia state championship. Swain scored 30 points and 10 rebounds in the game.

She also represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit. She recorded two points, three assists and one rebound in her 16 minutes of play. Team USA defeated Team World 90-78.

Swain has been committed to Stanford since 2022 and is ranked No. 3 among point guards in the Class of 2025. She is also ranked No. 8 nationally. She's known for her speed, defence and shooting, which has drawn comparisons to Candice Wiggins from Stanford coach Kate Paye.

Swain ends her high school career as the top-ranked player in Georgia and a two-time FIBA gold medalist.

