The Gatorade National Player of the Year Award is one of the top individual honors in high school basketball. It ranks up there with the Naismith National Player of the Year and being chosen for the McDonald's All-American game and the Jordan Brand Classic. This year, the winner was Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Many players have won the award, and many have had successful NBA careers. Here are three who have won the Gatorade National Player of the Year:

3 hoopers who became Gatorade National Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer was one of the most successful players this year, leading the Columbus Explorers in Miami to their fourth straight state title and being the No. 1-ranked high school basketball team in the country. They will also enter the Chipotle Nationals as the No. 1 seed and will have a guaranteed bye.

This is his second time winning the award, previously winning it in 2023, when he was still a sophomore, making him the fourth player to win the award twice, the others being Brandon Knight, Greg Oden and another person on our list.

He averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks this season for Christopher Columbus High School (27-3).

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg, who has been tearing it up at Duke during his freshman year this season, averaged 16.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.7 bpg and 1.6 spg in his senior season. However, it was that senior season in which he led the Montverde Academy Eagles to a legendary undefeated season where they also captured the Chipotle Nationals championship.

He is projected No. 1 draft pick for the NBA later this year, and Duke is one of the favorites to win the NCAA national championship. He won Gatorade National Player of the Year last year.

LeBron James

Undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball stars of all time, LeBron James was a high school basketball legend at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. Like Cameron Boozer, he also won the Gatorade Player of the Year award twice, including his legendary senior year.

In high school, he was a multisport star, also excelling in football. However, he chose basketball in the end and became one of the greatest players of all time. He was also one of the few who went to the NBA from high school directly, being drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

