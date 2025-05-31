$30 million worth La La Anthony pulls out all the stops for son Kiyan Anthony's high school graduation [PHOTOS]

Actress and celebrity host La La Anthony, whose net worth is around $30 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), will have to deal with an empty nest, as her son, Kiyan Anthony, has now graduated.

During the Long Island Lutheran graduation ceremony on Friday, she rolled up to the school with quite the entourage.

La La Anthony brought a cheer section for son Kiyan Anthony's graduation ceremony (source: IG/ lala)

The entire cheer section for Kiyan brought banners, signs, and posters, with La La posting a photo of one of those banners being hung inside the Long Island Lutheran gym.

La La Anthonyshows off big banner at LuHi gym during Kiytan Anthony's graduation. (Source: Instagram/ Lala)

After his graduation, Kiyan is expected to have a final event at Long Island Lutheran, a basketball training session where fans practice with the four-star shooting guard for free. That is scheduled to happen at the LuHi gym on June 2. After that, he is expected to do even more training ahead of his freshman year at Syracuse.

The Jordan Brand MVP has been busy with training and bulking up ahead of his move to Upstate New York to play for the Orange. The four-star prospect was seen working out with renowned trainer Chris Brickley before the graduation ceremony.

La La Anthony on how she feels about Kiyan Anthony leaving for Syracuse soon

For months, La La Anthony has been bracing herself for Kiyan's imminent departure. The actress, who was once the VJ for "Total Request Live," spoke with Syracuse's official website in February about how she felt regarding her son leaving the nest soon.

"I love that he’s going to Syracuse," she said. "It was an amazing choice. Obviously he wants to bring his talents there and do amazing things there. As a mom, it’s never easy when it is getting closer and closer to your kid leaving. I’m having a hard time with it. It seems like the years went by so quick and it’s right here.

"But I’m also very excited for him to embark on this next part of his journey and get out there and do amazing things as a college student, as a basketball player. He has my full support. I’ll be OK." La La added. "I’ll visit a lot. I’ll be there a lot. It’s an interesting thing when your kid is getting ready to leave. It’s hard to wrap your mind around."

Kiyan will be chasing his father, Carmelo's legacy at Syracuse, and this will be a tough challenge as Melo won the NCAA title as a freshman.

