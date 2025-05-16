  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • $30 million worth La La Anthony shares excitement upon return as "Dom" on Season 7 of The Chi on Showtime

$30 million worth La La Anthony shares excitement upon return as "Dom" on Season 7 of The Chi on Showtime

By Insiya Johar
Modified May 16, 2025 22:42 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
La La Anthony shares excitement upon return as "Dom" on Season 7 of The Chi on Showtime. (Credits: Getty)

La La Anthony will be back on the telly for the first time in two years as she gears up to reprise her role as Dominique Morris in the drama series "The Chi." The American actress and mother of Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony shared the news of the show's season 7 on Instagram.

Ad

The show - "The Chi" - is about a group of residents who are accidentally interlinked in each other's lives. She plays Dominique Morris.

"Dom is back!!! Blood is thicker than water. @ShoTheChi season 7 is now streaming on #ParamountPlus with Showtime plan. #TheChi," La La Anthony wrote.

In the second photo slide, La La - worth $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth - can be seen, showing her excitement, as she captures her show's billboard with the following words:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Chi billboard is crazy."
Ad

La La Anthony shares a heartwarming moment with her son Kiyan Anthony on Mother's Day

On Sunday - Mother's Day - La La Anthony and her son, Kiyan Anthony, spent some quality time together. The 6-foot-5 hooper decorated the table with bouquets and pink balloons, surprising her with a giant red rose bag spelling out "La La," full of her favourite chocolates, like Snickers and Kit Kat. The bag also included beauty products from Sephora.

Ad
"Happy Mother's Day. To the best mom in the whole world. Thank you for always being there for me. Idk what I would do without you. It's me and you for ever! Love, Kiyan," Kiyan's message read.
"I got you these flowers and look at the details, your name is on the flowers, all the essentials, chocolates, Sephora."
Ad

The duo also announced their collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash. Kiyan engaged her in a Q&A session to make the celebration more wholesome, asking her about his juggling of being a student and an athlete.

"So I’m always proud of you,” La La replied. “The amount of discipline it takes to be a student and be an athlete is not easy, and it makes me very, very proud of you.”
Ad
Ad

Kiyan Anthony is the No. 1-ranked hooper in New York. He holds the No. 11th rank in the Class of 2025 as a shooting guard. Nationally, he is ranked No. 33, according to On3. On November 15, 2024, he committed to Syracuse, his dad's alma mater, where he led the Syracuse Orange to secure the national championship in 2003.

Also Read: $30 million worth La La Anthony congratulates Matt James of Bachelor for a successful venture

About the author
Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism.

Know More
Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications