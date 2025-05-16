$30 million worth La La Anthony shares excitement upon return as "Dom" on Season 7 of The Chi on Showtime

La La Anthony will be back on the telly for the first time in two years as she gears up to reprise her role as Dominique Morris in the drama series "The Chi." The American actress and mother of Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony shared the news of the show's season 7 on Instagram.

The show - "The Chi" - is about a group of residents who are accidentally interlinked in each other's lives. She plays Dominique Morris.

"Dom is back!!! Blood is thicker than water. @ShoTheChi season 7 is now streaming on #ParamountPlus with Showtime plan. #TheChi," La La Anthony wrote.

In the second photo slide, La La - worth $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth - can be seen, showing her excitement, as she captures her show's billboard with the following words:

"The Chi billboard is crazy."

La La Anthony shares a heartwarming moment with her son Kiyan Anthony on Mother's Day

On Sunday - Mother's Day - La La Anthony and her son, Kiyan Anthony, spent some quality time together. The 6-foot-5 hooper decorated the table with bouquets and pink balloons, surprising her with a giant red rose bag spelling out "La La," full of her favourite chocolates, like Snickers and Kit Kat. The bag also included beauty products from Sephora.

"Happy Mother's Day. To the best mom in the whole world. Thank you for always being there for me. Idk what I would do without you. It's me and you for ever! Love, Kiyan," Kiyan's message read.

"I got you these flowers and look at the details, your name is on the flowers, all the essentials, chocolates, Sephora."

The duo also announced their collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash. Kiyan engaged her in a Q&A session to make the celebration more wholesome, asking her about his juggling of being a student and an athlete.

"So I’m always proud of you,” La La replied. “The amount of discipline it takes to be a student and be an athlete is not easy, and it makes me very, very proud of you.”

Kiyan Anthony is the No. 1-ranked hooper in New York. He holds the No. 11th rank in the Class of 2025 as a shooting guard. Nationally, he is ranked No. 33, according to On3. On November 15, 2024, he committed to Syracuse, his dad's alma mater, where he led the Syracuse Orange to secure the national championship in 2003.

