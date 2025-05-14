$30 million worth La La Anthony congratulates Matt James of Bachelor for a successful venture

The mother of four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony, has many celebrity friends and has been supportive of them. The actress and producer, whose net worth is $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth, showed some love to one of them, former "The Bachelor" star Matt James.

Ad

The former reality star will host the "Love at First Bite" food festival in New York City this weekend. Most tickets for both days have been sold out, with prices expected to go up soon.

"Congrats @mattjames919!!!" Anthony wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday, tagging the IG of the food festival.

La La Anthony congratulates former Bachelor Matt James for the food festival (Credits: IG/@lala)

James was a former football star at Wake Forest, playing wide receiver with the Demon Deacons from 2011 to 2014. While his professional football career did not pan out, he did have a successful reality show career, being the first African-American Bachelor and a competitor on Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Ad

Trending

As for Anthony, the star host is fresh off last week's Met Gala, one of the most important events in the fashion industry, where she was one of the hosts. She wore a homage to late designer Virgil Abloh, before stealing the show at various after-parties around New York City.

La La Anthony was seen hanging out with Dwayne Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union

La La Anthony is the ex-wife of Carmelo Anthony, who is close friends with Dwayne Wade. Anthony and Wade were from the same draft class in 2003. The actress and former MTV VJ was seen hanging out with fellow actress and Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, on Tuesday, as they shared a pose during an Airbnb summer release event.

Ad

Ad

Anthony wore a white button-down long-sleeved maxi dress with black knee-high leather boots as she hung out with other celebrities. Apart from Union, the event also included rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion, singer and former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, and DK Metcalf’s fiancée, Normani.

Anthony often uses her celebrity connections to tease her son, Kiyan Anthony, even promising to bring some of them during his games at Syracuse next season. The actress has supported her son, even driving hours just to see him play. Her Instagram is filled not just with glamor shots with celebrity friends, but also highlights of the young basketball star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More