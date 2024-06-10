4-star OT Ziyare Addison commits to Dan Lanning's Oregon ahead of 2024 season

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks have secured a significant commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound talent from Florida announced his decision after an official visit to Eugene over the weekend. Addison, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 140 overall player and the No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, brings considerable size and skill to the Ducks' offensive line.

Addison's decision is a noteworthy win for Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry, who made a strong impression during Addison's visit. This addition boosts the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class to the No. 22 spot nationally.

Addison expressed his gratitude to several coaches and programs that were part of his recruitment journey. He specifically mentioned Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins from Florida State, who initiated his recruitment with his first offer, as well as coaches from Penn State, Miami, Florida, Georgia, and UCLA.

"I want to thank all the coaches who have been recruiting me throughout this process," Addison shared on Instagram. "With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Oregon."

By joining Oregon, Addison makes himself the eighth part of the team’s 2025 recruiting class. The other four-star recruits in the class are Dierre Hill (IL) running back, Nasir Wyatt (CA) linebacker, Dallas Wilson (FL) wide receiver, Isaiah Mozee (MO) wide receiver, Cooper Perry (AZ) wide receiver, and Matthew Johnson (CA) edge rusher.

Addison's commitment highlights the successful efforts of Dan Lanning and his coaching staff, who managed to secure his pledge amid stiff competition from top programs like Georgia, UCLA, Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan.

Addison's commitment is a notable setback for the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been actively building momentum for their 2025 class. Georgia, with offensive lineman Mason Short already committed, remains in pursuit of additional top-tier recruits to bolster their lineup.

Dan Lanning faces setback as Keelon Russell flips commitment to Alabama

The Oregon Ducks, led by head coach Dan Lanning, faced a setback in their recruiting efforts as four-star prospect quarterback Keelon Russell from Duncanville, Texas, flipped his commitment from SMU to Alabama.

Ranked No. 81 overall in ESPN’s 2025 class and the No. 15 prospect from Texas, Russell’s decision was a disappointment as Dan Lanning was keen on adding the dual-threat QB to their roster.

Russell’s recruitment, which began in January, saw him heavily courted by new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. The development of Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy finalist under DeBoer and Sheridan's guidance played a significant role in Russell's decision.

"I think I knew that [Alabama] could do some crazy stuff for me," Russell said. "I'm going to get there and ball out for sure."

With Russell’s commitment, Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class is now ranked seventh nationally by 247Sports, boasting 10 commits. Meanwhile, Oregon remains at No. 23 with seven commits.

Although the team is losing in recruiting, the future is bright for Oregon with dual-threat quarterback Akili Smith Jr., the best in 2025. Coach Dan Lanning will host many 4-star and 5-star prospects this month, including No. 1 receiver Dakorien Moore and top cornerback DJ Pickett.