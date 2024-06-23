4-star PG Acaden Lewis receives offer from Jon Scheyer’s Duke: “Blessed”

Acaden Lewis, a highly-touted four-star point guard from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., has received an offer from the Duke Blue Devils and their coach Jon Scheyer. Standing at 6-foot-3, Lewis is ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect and the No. 6 combo guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Lewis’ recruitment has recently surged, with offers from top-tier programs like Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia and Duke. Known for his scoring prowess, court vision and defensive tenacity, Lewis has quickly become one of the most sought-after players in the nation.

On Saturday, he expressed his excitement about the Duke offer on social media, writing:

"Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University!"

This development comes as Lewis is preparing for official visits to North Carolina and Kentucky. Duke’s interest in Lewis indicates its strategy to bolster its backcourt options. The Blue Devils have also shown interest in other top talents like Overtime Elite's five-star Meleek Thomas and Columbus High School's five-star Cayden Boozer. However, the recruitment status of these players remains uncertain.

In addition to Acaden Lewis, Duke is scouting other prospects. At the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase, Duke's staff evaluated Brennan High School's Kingston Flemings, a five-star point guard ranked No. 22 overall and No. 4 among point guards in the 2025 class.

Flemings, known for his speed and athleticism, has garnered significant attention, with Kansas being the only blueblood program currently offering him. So far, Duke has extended 11 offers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, including recent ones to Acaden Lewis and Shelton Henderson, a four-star forward from Bellaire High School in Texas.

Acaden Lewis plans visits to North Carolina

Four-star point guard Acaden Lewis is set for an unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 27, followed by an official visit from Oct. 4-6, as reported by On3. UNC recently offered Lewis after his impressive performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Acaden Lewis witnessed a steep rise in his popularity this spring. On the EYBL Circuit Team Durant, he played his last offer deal 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. His last scholarship offers included programs such as Kentucky, Kansas, Auburn, Indiana, Alabama, UConn, Tennessee, Miami, Louisville, Michigan and Syracuse.

Acaden Lewis plans to start his official visits after the summer, aiming for a potential commitment around his October birthday, but he doesn't want to rush the decision. He told On3:

"The culture of the school will be big for me. I want to see how they talk to the top guy, their second guy, their thirteenth guy. See how they treat their managers and everyone in the program."

On3 Industry Rankings place Lewis as the No. 52 overall prospect and the No. 8 point guard in the 2025 cycle. According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 49 prospect, the No. 9 combo guard and the No. 2 player in Washington, D.C.