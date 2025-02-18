4-star QB Gavin Sidwar names two Big Ten and two SEC powerhouses as he narrows recruitment list to top five schools

Highly regarded four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar has trimmed his list of potential college destinations to five programs. On Monday, Sidwar told On3 that his top five schools feature two Big Ten and two SEC powerhouses, along with an ACC contender.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound signal-caller from Warrington, Pennsylvania, is considering Iowa, UCLA, Missouri, Ole Miss and Syracuse. Initially committed to Rutgers, Sidwar reopened his recruitment in October.

Ranked No. 268 nationally in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite, Sidwar is the No. 18 quarterback and the seventh-best player in Pennsylvania. However, On3 places him even higher as the No. 11 quarterback in his class. With multiple Power Five offers, he ultimately narrowed his choices to the aforementioned five schools.

Among the programs on his final list, Syracuse is seen as the frontrunner, according to On3. The Orange have been a long-standing presence in his recruitment, with Sidwar expressing interest in their newly opened football facility.

“Syracuse said to come up any time I want,” Sidwar told On3. “I’ll get up there. They just opened a new football facility, so I want to see it.”

Sidwar had an impressive junior season at LaSalle, where he set multiple school records. He completed 220 passes for 2,747 yards, leading his team to a 10-1 record. LaSalle ranked No. 33 in the nation and No. 2 in Pennsylvania, per the On3 Composite.

As one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle, Gavin Sidwar is nearing a final decision. Missouri, one of his top choices, is also actively pursuing another four-star quarterback, Kane Archer, who recently included the Tigers among his seven finalists.

Gavin Sidwar schedules Missouri visit, draws interest from powerhouse programs

Gavin Sidwar continues to attract national attention as he progresses through his recruitment.

In Pennsylvania, he is considered the No. 8 prospect. On3 evaluates him even higher, placing him at No. 192 nationally, No. 15 at his position and No. 5 in the state.

Sidwar received a Missouri offer in January after throwing for Tigers offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. He has scheduled a visit to Columbia for March 18. Missouri, which signed elite quarterback Matt Zollers last cycle, is looking to secure another top talent at the position.

Iowa has shown interest in Gavin Sidwar but requires an in-person visit before extending an offer.

“I threw for Iowa in the open period,” Sidwar told On3. “They said if I come out to campus they will offer. They sent me their dates but I need to see what works with my 7on7 schedule.”

Alabama is also monitoring him, with quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan praising his ability.

“I also threw for Nick Sheridan at Bama and he was impressed,” Sidwar recapped. “Said I can throw it with anyone in the country. I think they are working on guys higher on their board but I think they may come back around at some point.”

Gavin Sidwar ranks No. 292 overall and No. 19 among quarterbacks in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

