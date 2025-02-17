Just days after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore was officially announced as the next coach of the New Orleans Saints. It now appears that Moore could be taking some of his former Philly colleagues with him.

Ad

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles running back coach Jemal Singleton will interview with the Saints. Singleton is a candidate for the offensive coordinator role.

Eagles assistant head coach and RB coach Jemal Singleton interviewed for the Saints offensive coordinator job, per source. One Eagles official recently described Singleton as “a big part of what we do on offense and a rising star going forward.”-Adam Schefter reported

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Philadelphia fans on social media weren't excited to hear this as they didn't want their entire coaching staff dismantled after winning a Super Bowl. They were also shocked that Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier would also interview for the position.

Another fan questioned why Moore isn't looking for coaching candidates across the National Football League.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One enthusiastic New Orleans Saints fan expressed excitement about Moore's addition and the potential arrival of other Eagles coaches. He even joked that running back Saquon Barkley could join them.

"Can he bring Saquon with him?"-one fan jokingly questioned.

Another fan noted the possibility of the Eagles losing important coaching staff following their impressive performance in 2024.

"Smart move. If you’re building a championship offense, you go after the rising stars who’ve proven they can get results." said another.

Ad

"Can the saints please just f off."one unhappy fan stated.

Despite some fans who understood the desire for Kellen Moore to hire some of his former Eagles coaching staff, Philadelphia fans were unhappy with the news.

"Kellen Moore is now the most hated man of Philly for the next hour." said another unhappy fan.

"He got no friends ?? Why tf is he just shopping the Eagles staff … weird." asked another.

Ad

"Tell Kellen to keep his paws off our coaches." one person wrote.

Kellen Moore expressed interest in working with brother Kirby, an OC at Missouri

On Thursday, Kellen Moore was officially introduced as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Afterward, he spoke to reporters and fielded questions, including one asking if he would like to work with his brother, Kirby Moore.

Ad

Kirby is the offensive coordinator at the collegiate level with the Missouri Tigers and the highest-paid coordinator in college. Kellen said he would love to work with his brother in the future, but he knows he has a great role and likely won't go anywhere.

“I’d love to work with him one day. Obviously, he’s in a tremendous spot, a tremendous role. They’ve had a ton of success at Missouri in the last couple years, so he’ll have great opportunities moving forward.”-Moore told reporters last week

Ad

Expand Tweet

While the Moore brothers are unlikely to reunite this upcoming NFL season, Kellen Moore will continue to look for other familiar faces to build his New Orleans Saints coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.