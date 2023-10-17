Kellen Moore net worth: Chargers OC's wealth in 2023 explored

Kellen Moore is a retired professional American football QB and the current offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore has served as the Chargers' OC since January 30, 2023.

According to "Idol Net Worth," Moore is worth an estimated $1.2 million. This net worth is mostly from his playing days in the NFL as a backup QB for the Detroit Lions and later the Dallas Cowboys.

How much did Kellen Moore earn in his playing career?

According to Spotrac, Kellen Moore earned $3,905,882 during his six-year NFL career. Moore spent the first part of his career with the Detroit Lions and earned $1,800,000 to serve as their second or third-string QB.

After leaving the Lions, he played for the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of his playing career, earning $2,105,882 for his efforts.

Moore was instantly recognizable in the league due to the fact that he threw the ball left-handed, a rarity in the NFL.

Moore appeared in three games in the NFL, with two of those games being starts. He went 0-2 and posted a stat line of 779 passing yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Kellen Moore hung up his cleats in 2018 after a decent spell on the gridiron. He was an undrafted rookie free agent coming into the league but he still managed to craft out a solid niche for himself as a backup QB for two influential franchises. Upon his retirement, he threw his hat into coaching.

Kellen Moore's coaching career

Kellen Moore's first coaching gig was with the Dallas Cowboys when he was appointed as the franchise's quarterbacks coach due to the retirement of legendary QB coach Wade Wilson.

Those were obviously big shoes to fill, as Wilson has achieved so much during his time in Dallas. However, Moore was deemed competent, and he succeeded in the job.

So much so that he was appointed as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator on January 31, 2019; Moore lasted in the role until January 2023, after which he and the Cowboys agreed to a mutual termination following a disappointing playoff exit.

Moore was out of a job for a short time as he was appointed as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator a day later, on January 30, 2023. He will be working with third-year head coach Brandon Staley to get the best out of Justin Herbert and other young QBs on their roster.