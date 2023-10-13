This past offseason, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The move surprised many as the Cowboys' offense performed well in the last few seasons.

After Moore's departure, the play-calling duties were handed to head coach Mike McCarthy. So far the transition hasn't been successful, as Dak Prescott isn't playing well.

Moore is now the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, and he will face his former team this upcoming week. Ahead of the fixture against the Chargers, Jerry Jones took the responsibility of parting ways with Moore.

Here's what he said on the K&C Masterpiece as per Audacy:

“Well, I had everything to do with that, I really wanted, and Mike wanted too, but I wanted Mike – normally with Mike’s background, when he came in, normally he would have come in in charge of the offense and specifically calling the plays."

"I normally would have done that. But we didn’t do it because we had Kellen and we wanted to – we thought that was the best way to win games."

"I don’t have to speculate, I know exactly what we did, and I know the same dynamics, the same decision-making last year decided to go forward with Mike calling the plays. And by the way, installing. You don’t call if you don’t install, and so Mike installs and he calls.”

Earlier it was believed that Mike McCarthy forced Moore out of Dallas, but apparently, the decision was backed by the whole front office. It remains to be seen whether it will help in the long run, but as of now, things are not looking good for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys have struggled without Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore: Los Angeles Chargers v Los Angeles Rams

While the Cowboys' defense has been historically great this season, their offense has really let them down. Without Kellen Moore, the team is struggling to score in the red zone, and the pressure is amounting on Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys are averaging just 210.4 passing yards per game this season and are ranked 20th in the league. Although they are scoring an average of 24.6 points per game, the majority of it is due to the brilliance of their defense, which is putting them in better field positions.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott threw three interceptions, and if he plays similarly this week, things could get very ugly in Dallas.