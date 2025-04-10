4x Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski's $400,000 gesture spurs major change in his alma mater

Rob Gronkowski, the former New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning tight end, played his high school football for Woodlands Hill High School in Churchill, Pennsylvania, during his senior year in 2006. He previously attended the Williamsville North High School in New York.

Ad

Gronkowski decided to give back to his alma mater and donated $400,000 to build the program's weight room. He attended the inauguration of the weight room, as reported by On3 on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to WTAE Action News 4’s Caitlyn Scott, Gronkowski remembered the rust on the equipment in the weight room. That drove his decision to invest in the upgrade room. The equipment was provided by Gronkowski's fitness company, Gronk Fitness, run by his father, Gordon Gronkowski, according to On3.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer also met with his alma mater's students and allowed them to try out the new weight room. The four-time Super Bowl winner had a terrific year with the program. His performances led him to the Class 4A All-State team and also earned him a spot in the First Team All-American that season.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski was ranked No.160 in the country and was the No. 6-ranked tight end in the Class of 2007, as per On3. He was also the sixth-best overall recruit from the state of Pennsylvania.

Rob Gronkowski's Woodlands High School finished the 2024 season with an 8-3 record

The Woodlands Wolverines ended the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 8-3. They began the campaign with a 34-28 loss to the McDowell High School, but they bounced back against the Penn Hills Indians a week later.

Ad

After a rocky start to the campaign, the Wolverines went on a seven-game winning streak and improved to 8-2. They ended the campaign with a 49-22 loss against the Bethel Park Black Hawks.

Woodlands is the alma mater of former Super Bowl-winning tight end, Rob Gronkowski. He played his final year for the Wolverines and recorded 152 yards and four touchdowns on eight receptions.

He received offers from some of the best programs, such as Clemson, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Arizona and Penn State. Gronkowski eventually chose the Wildcats over other programs. He played for Arizona for three years and recorded 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns on 75 receptions.

Rob Gronkowski was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He went on to win three Super Bowls for the franchise and later grabbed his fourth ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.