Todd Bowles contract: How much will new Buccaneers head coach earn in Tampa?

Todd Bowles has officially been announced as the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Bruce Arians sensationally retired from coaching duties yesterday (March 31), Bowles will take over the reigns of the NFC South franchise.

In August 2021, Bowles signed a new three-year deal that made him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the game, reportedly worth $3 million a year. It was on the back of the Buccaneers' outstanding job on defense, particularly on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl last year. Mahomes, the former MVP winner, was regularly running for his life.

Tampa would go on to win the Super Bowl, largely thanks to the Bowles-led defense.

The 58-year-old defensive mastermind has now signed a five-year deal as the head coach of the Buccaneers, replacing Arians, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The franchise did away with the remaining two years on his deal and gave him fresh terms as the new head coach.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers are doing away with the remaining two years on Todd’ Bowles’ defensive coordinator contract and are giving him a new five-year, head-coaching contract, league source tells ESPN. Buccaneers are doing away with the remaining two years on Todd’ Bowles’ defensive coordinator contract and are giving him a new five-year, head-coaching contract, league source tells ESPN. Todd Bowles’ new five-year HC contract was finalized earlier today, per source. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Todd Bowles’ new five-year HC contract was finalized earlier today, per source. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

At the time of writing, the financial details of his new deal have not been released.

What is Todd Bowles net worth?

At the time of writing, the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is believed to have an estimated net worth of around $25 million. Details regarding his salary are not available to the media.

After a stint as New York Jets coach from 2015 to 2018, Todd Bowles swapped New York for Tampa and became the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers. He had one of the best seats in the house to watch Tom Brady do his thing.

The former defensive coordinator will now lead the franchise for the next five years and will get at least one year with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Many have thought that Brady was a major factor in Arians' retirement, given the former wanted complete control over the offense. Arians, a great offensive mind, reportedly did not give the 44-year-old full control.

With Bowles likely to lay more emphasis on defense, Brady is likely to get the keys to the offense and will be transformed into what he sees fit going into the new season.

Many expect the Buccaneers' defense to be one of the best in the NFL once again with Todd Bowles leading them. The 58-year-old has received another chance to become head coach and with Tom Brady as his quarterback, success looks likely to follow.

