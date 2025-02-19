5-star Florida LB Izayia Williams schedules six official visits ft. Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes

Izayia Williams, an elite linebacker from Tavares High School in Florida, is making waves in the 2026 recruiting cycle as he lines up six official visits, including a stop at Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes.

The highly sought-after LB, ranked No. 2 by On3, was previously committed to Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State before reopening his recruitment.

Williams has confirmed a schedule of visits, beginning with Penn State on May 17 to 19. Georgia will host him on May 30 and Alabama on June 6. Florida is set for June 13, while Colorado, a rising contender in his recruitment, has secured a visit on June 17. One of his former commitments, Florida State, will get the final visit on June 20.

Discussing Colorado’s appeal, Williams emphasized the opportunity to play under an NFL legend.

“Being able to play for a head coach that has played in the NFL with great experience and one of the best to ever play," Williams told On3.

Williams holds a top-100 national ranking from the 247Sports Composite and the On3. He is listed as a top-40 overall recruit by both ESPN and Rivals, with On3 placing him at No. 40 nationally, No. 2 at LB and No. 5 in Florida.

During his junior season, Williams was dominant on both sides of the ball, tallying 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception. Offensively, he rushed 23 times for 423 yards and six touchdowns while also catching five passes for 97 yards and four scores.

Meanwhile, Colorado enters the 2025 season with momentum after a 9-4 campaign and a favorable schedule that features five of its first six games at home.

Coach Prime sticks to a unique recruiting strategy amid QB's departure

The departure of Colorado’s starting quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner has not altered Deion Sanders' unconventional approach to recruiting. For the second consecutive offseason, Sanders has refrained from making in-home or off-campus visits, as Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reported.

"Head coach Deion Sanders did not make any in-home or off-campus recruiting visits," the university recently confirmed.

Despite having a $200,000 annual budget for private air travel dedicated to recruitment, Sanders has yet to use it. Instead, he relies on media appearances to connect with potential recruits.

During a Jan. 10 appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Sanders defended his method.

"This is how I recruit," Sanders said. "I don't go to nobody's school, to nobody's houses. I'm not doing that. I'm too old to be going to somebody's school, somebody's house. All the kids that I'm recruiting, matter of fact, they're in the portal. They're grown men with kids. They don't need me to come 'round their crib and try to convince them to come play for me."

Colorado has secured 14 commitments for the 2025 class, ranking 37th nationally per 247Sports. Additionally, the Buffaloes have brought in 17 transfers, placing 26th in the country. Sanders has consistently emphasized the transfer portal, with Colorado's classes ranking No. 1 in 2023 and No. 8 in 2024.

