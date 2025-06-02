5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has 2-word reaction as Mater Dei teammate poses in Big Ten jersey

Five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. showed love for his teammate Ryan Hopkins, who posed in a full Wisconsin Badgers uniform. Hopkins, a standout from national powerhouse Mater Dei, struck a bold pose in front of a mural featuring the Camp Randall Stadium and iconic Badgers imagery, then followed it up with a throne photo shoot while donning the No. 7 jersey.

Henry Jr., already committed to Big Ten rival Ohio State, kept his reaction short and sweet in the Instagram comments:

“My boy”

Image via Ig@ryanhopkinns

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins joined powerhouse Mater Dei after spending three seasons at Trinity League rival JSerra Catholic in January. The three-star recruit holds scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Washington, Michigan State and Missouri, according to 247Sports.

With Elijah Brown at Stanford and 2023 standout Dash Beierly having signed with Washington, Mater Dei’s quarterback room saw a reset. Backup Chase Wegener graduated, leaving only Furian Inferrera as a returning option.

Hopkins could step into the starting role. In 2024, he passed for 1,111 yards, throwing 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Known for his mobility, he added 483 rushing yards and eight scores, helping lead JSerra to a 6-5 record.

Ohio State hosts top recruits, but commitments remain elusive

Ohio State welcomed a wave of elite talent to Columbus over the weekend, as several highly ranked prospects from the 2026 class made unofficial visits. Despite the excitement, the Buckeyes still stand at just 13 commitments, and a pledge from the group didn’t materialize.

Among the visitors was standout running back Savion Hiter, who appeared to enjoy the visit but left without committing. Tennessee remains the frontrunner for his services, especially after he made an unofficial stop in Knoxville just before coming to Ohio State. His return visit to Tennessee, scheduled for June 20, will be his final official trip — a concerning sign for Ohio State’s hopes of landing him.

Meanwhile, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, ranked No. 5 nationally and the top uncommitted recruit in the 2026 class, came away impressed. The 6-foot-6, 272-pound lineman praised his experience in Columbus, giving the Buckeyes a glimmer of hope.

Though Texas remains the heavy favorite to retain the Lone Star State product, coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Tyler Bowen continue to push hard.

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

