5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has 2-word reaction as Mater Dei teammate poses in Big Ten jersey

Five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. showed love for his teammate Ryan Hopkins, who posed in a full Wisconsin Badgers uniform. Hopkins, a standout from national powerhouse Mater Dei, struck a bold pose in front of a mural featuring the Camp Randall Stadium and iconic Badgers imagery, then followed it up with a throne photo shoot while donning the No. 7 jersey.
Henry Jr., already committed to Big Ten rival Ohio State, kept his reaction short and sweet in the Instagram comments:
“My boy”
Quarterback Ryan Hopkins joined powerhouse Mater Dei after spending three seasons at Trinity League rival JSerra Catholic in January. The three-star recruit holds scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Washington, Michigan State and Missouri, according to 247Sports.
With Elijah Brown at Stanford and 2023 standout Dash Beierly having signed with Washington, Mater Dei’s quarterback room saw a reset. Backup Chase Wegener graduated, leaving only Furian Inferrera as a returning option.
Hopkins could step into the starting role. In 2024, he passed for 1,111 yards, throwing 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Known for his mobility, he added 483 rushing yards and eight scores, helping lead JSerra to a 6-5 record.
Ohio State hosts top recruits, but commitments remain elusive
Ohio State welcomed a wave of elite talent to Columbus over the weekend, as several highly ranked prospects from the 2026 class made unofficial visits. Despite the excitement, the Buckeyes still stand at just 13 commitments, and a pledge from the group didn’t materialize.
Among the visitors was standout running back Savion Hiter, who appeared to enjoy the visit but left without committing. Tennessee remains the frontrunner for his services, especially after he made an unofficial stop in Knoxville just before coming to Ohio State. His return visit to Tennessee, scheduled for June 20, will be his final official trip — a concerning sign for Ohio State’s hopes of landing him.
Meanwhile, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, ranked No. 5 nationally and the top uncommitted recruit in the 2026 class, came away impressed. The 6-foot-6, 272-pound lineman praised his experience in Columbus, giving the Buckeyes a glimmer of hope.
Though Texas remains the heavy favorite to retain the Lone Star State product, coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Tyler Bowen continue to push hard.
