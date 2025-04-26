5-star Ohio State commit and late NFL legend's son Chris Henry Jr. shares a glimpse of his new right arm tattoo

Chris Henry Jr., the 5-star wide receiver commit for Ohio State and son of the late NFL legend Chris Henry, recently gave fans a glimpse of his latest tattoo.

Henry Jr. proudly showed off his new right arm tattoo in a short clip posted by Frost City Tattoo's Lala Ellsworth on Instagram on Friday. The video captures the intricate details of the design as he slowly rotates his arm, revealing bold black lines, shading and carefully crafted symbols.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 195 pounds, Chris Henry Jr. has emerged as one of the nation's top high school football recruits. ESPN ranks the Mater Dei standout as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026. A five-star receiver, Henry Jr. pledged to Ohio State in July 2023, becoming the Buckeyes’ first commitment for that cycle.

Having transferred to Mater Dei before his junior season, which unfortunately was curtailed due to his injury, Henry Jr. was a major player in Ohio. He spent his first year of high school at West Clermont before moving to Withrow for his sophomore year.

At Withrow in 2023, he tumbled the team's single-season record of receiving yards and exploded with 1,127 yards and also got 10 touchdowns. Henry Jr. has just extended his commitment to Ohio State after being approached by Oregon, Miami and USC.

Ohio State reloads in trenches and builds momentum on the recruiting trail

Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen wasted no time strengthening the Buckeyes’ future. Bowen added three 2026 commits and his first transfer, ex-West Virginia lineman Justin Terry.

Terry, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle from Pickerington Central (Ohio), was ranked No. 1,874 nationally and 147th among offensive tackles in the 2024 class. Though West Virginia was his only Power 4 offer, Terry’s alma mater has produced Buckeyes like Sonny Styles, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Ty Hamilton.

The former three-star will not solve Ohio State’s immediate 2025 needs — those gaps were addressed through transfers Ethan Onianwa and Phillip Daniels — but he adds crucial depth. With an expected developmental year in 2025, Terry could be positioned for a larger role in the future.

Bowen’s strategy has been clear: recruit size and volume. Alongside Terry, the Buckeyes have secured four-star linemen Maxwell Riley (6-5, 280) and Sam Greer (6-6 ½, 310) plus three-star Tucker Smith (6-5, 280).

After capturing their first national title in a decade, Ohio State boasts the No. 3 ranked recruiting class, featuring five-star standouts Chris Henry Jr. and Blaine Bradford among 11 commitments.

