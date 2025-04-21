Chris Henry Jr. shares 3-word reaction to Coach Prime's potential QB1 Julian Lewis' photos from Spring practice

Julian Lewis, the highly touted quarterback and potential QB1 under Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders at Colorado, turned heads with dynamic new photos from spring practice in Boulder. The images—featuring Lewis in full Buffs uniform, showcasing both athleticism and swagger—quickly gained traction on social media.
"Spring ball 1✔️ the best is yet to come. Buff nation let’s ride," Lewis captioned the post.
Among the many reacting to the post was five-star wide receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., who wrote:
“Okkkk the smiths.”
As one of the top prospects in the nation and a close observer of the evolving landscape at Colorado, Henry’s engagement highlights the growing buzz around Lewis’ early impact.
Julian Lewis has impressed during Colorado's spring practices. Ranked No. 56 nationally and No. 7 among quarterbacks and Georgia players in the 2025 class, Lewis has stood out with his deep-ball accuracy and command of the field.
Speculation surfaced regarding a possible redshirt for Lewis, but Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders dismissed such claims.
“That’s not our plan. That’s not his plan,” Sanders said Saturday. “We’re not going to put him in a box like that.”
With Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, the Buffs are searching for their next QB1. Coach Sanders noted the complexity of coaching two contrasting quarterbacks.
“You're pretty much calling in two different offenses,” he said.
Julian Lewis, focused on growth over rivalry, shared:
“Honestly, just to grow and get stronger, learn the offense... We have such great quarterbacks in the room and such great personalities.”
Kaidon Salter shines in Colorado’s spring game, takes early edge in QB race with Julian Lewis
As Colorado transitions into the post-Shedeur Sanders era, Buffs coach Deion Sanders faces a pivotal decision at quarterback. Saturday’s Black and Gold Spring Game offered the first glimpse into the battle between freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
Lewis, a highly ranked four-star recruit from Carrollton, Georgia, opened the game under center. However, according to the Associated Press’ Pat Graham, the youngster showed early nerves, mixing in short passes and designed runs — a strategy Colorado is expected to lean on following Sanders' departure.
"Lewis was the first to take the field and there were early jitters. He mixed the pass with the run, which will be a familiar sight as Colorado emphasizes the ground game this season now that the younger Sanders is gone,” Graham wrote.
Salter, entering his fifth collegiate season, displayed calm and control. A proven dual threat, he amassed 56 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing scores during his time at Liberty. In 2024 alone, he threw for 1,886 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions and completed 56.3% of his passes. He added 587 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.
