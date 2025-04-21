NFL Draft Rumors: Giants have done the most work on Shedeur Sanders out of all prospects

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with half a dozen teams in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the teams to be credited with interest in the Colorado Buffaloes star is the New York Giants.

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have done more work on Sanders compared to other draft prospects. Schefter said:

"No team has done more work on one player than the Giants have done on Sanders."

The veteran analyst added that officials from the Giants attended most, if not all, of Sanders' games in the 2024 college football season. They also met with him at the NFL Combine, attended his Pro Day with the Colorado Buffaloes, and invited him for a "Top 30" visit.

Furthermore, the Giants had a unique advantage when it came to Sanders. According to the report, Colorado's director of on-campus recruiting for football is Maileka Slayton, the sister of Giants wideout Darius Slayton. That gave them an added insight into Sanders' character off the Gridiron.

Also, Sanders has seemingly developed a rapport with Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers. The duo were spotted playing catch on Heisman Trophy weekend, where Shedeur's teammate, Travis Hunter, was crowned as the best player in college football.

Shedeur Sanders and three other quarterbacks visited the Giants ahead of the Draft

Shedeur Sanders isn't the only signal caller invited by the Giants ahead of this year's draft. The franchise extended "Top 30" visits to Miami's Cam Ward, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough.

Ward is a virtual lock for the first overall pick in this year's draft. The Tennessee Titans are shoo-ins to select the skillful passer.

Milroe is fresh off a four-year stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He started in his final two seasons and is projected to be an early Round 2 pick. The Giants could draft him if they skip selecting Sanders on Day 1.

Shough has been rising on draft boards over the past few weeks. He's a solid game manager with a decent passing range. The Giants are just one of many teams taking a closer look in the lead-up to the draft.

