5-star Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans target Brandon Arrington Jr. etches his name in California track and field history

Brandon Arrington Jr., a five-star athlete from Mount Miguel High School (Calif.), has cemented his status as one of the nation’s premier prospects with record-setting performances on the track.

Widely recognized as the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 recruiting class, the dynamic two-sport star showcased his elite speed at the 44th Mt. Carmel Sundevil Track and Field Invitational.

Arrington stunned the crowd in the 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 10.24 seconds. His time, aided by a legal 2.0 m/s wind, shattered the San Diego Section record of 10.30, which had stood since 1992.

Moreover, he ran a very remarkable 200-meter sprint in just 20.37 seconds—this time beating his previous best (20.55) and setting yet another section record. Currently, he aims to beat 20.14, the state record of California, which is held by Michael Norman, a student at Murrieta Valley High School.

On the gridiron, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver and cornerback is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in California and No. 8 nationally (247Sports). Last season, he hauled in 31 receptions for 527 yards and five touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. On the defense, he went back to 26 tackles, including one interception and three pass breakups (MaxPreps).

The recruitment process for Arrington has intensified as he considers Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and USC as his main choices.

The college recruitment process brought Arrington to both the University of Georgia on March 22 and USC on March 25. He continues to Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 5), to Oregon (June 13), then revisits USC (June 17).

Brandon Arrington Jr. has his sights set on making history. He spoke about his ambitions:

“This was a good time to set the record,” said Arrington, as per The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I really didn’t come in with any goals, but I started working two weeks after football and knew I was ready. (Indoors) They were playing me. I’m used to running outdoors (it was his first indoor race) and I didn’t know those rules. It just told me I was ready.”

His track season is far from over, with upcoming meets at Arcadia and Mt. SAC before the section and state championships. Earlier in the year, he clocked a 20.49 indoors but was disqualified for stepping on the lane line.

“My mindset is anything is possible,” said Arrington. “I did it with God’s help. I’m thinking, ‘Drive, drive, drive.’ I’m better in the 200, so I’m more impressed with that mark. My only thoughts were to just finish it.”

