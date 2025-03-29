In Photos: 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. flexes drippy red outfit following visit to Lincoln Riley's USC

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. is turning heads, not just on the field but with his fashion game. Fresh off his visit to Lincoln Riley's USC, Arrington shared a series of Instagram photos showcasing his all-red outfit.

“I can’t fit in, Ian everybody else‼️,” Arrington captioned the post.

Arrington rocked a red camo BAPE hoodie, matching red sneakers and light-wash denim jeans. In one image, he sported a fitted cap. Another shot showed him adjusting his chain.

The USC Trojans hosted several top recruits on Tuesday, including Arrington.

Arrington, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect from Spring Valley, California, is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class by On3. A two-way standout, he also excels in track, boasting a 10.33-second 100-meter time and a 20.76-second 200-meter time.

Arrington, who is visiting USC in June, was in talks of substance with coach Lincoln Riley and the staff.

"I had great conversations with coach Lincoln Riley, coach Doug Belk, coach Trovon Reed, coach D'Anton Lynn and general manager Chad Bowen," Arrington told 247Sports on Thursday. "The conversations were awesome and they're all making me feel like the biggest priority."

USC is actively pursuing Arrington, who had 953 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, and 309 kick return yards last season. Still, they have to withstand a strong challenge from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Lincoln Riley, USC making recruiting push with top talent visits

USC kicked off spring practice by hosting several elite recruits. On Thursday, the Trojans welcomed another wave of top prospects, featuring five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, four-star linebacker Shaun Scott, four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu, four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey and three-star defensive lineman Khary Wilder.

With 16 commitments in its No. 1-ranked 2026 class, USC's recruiting momentum continues to build as spring practices unfold.

