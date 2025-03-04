"Back to New York" "UNC": CFB fans react as elite IMG Academy DL Preston Carey sits with more than 50 college offers

One of the most coveted defensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class, Preston Carey, continues to dominate the recruiting scene. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound standout from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has amassed over 50 scholarship offers from top-tier programs nationwide.

Carey’s latest offer, his 50th, came from Ole Miss last weekend. However, Ohio State has been a major contender in his recruitment since his freshman year when the Buckeyes extended an early offer.

OSU coach Ryan Day has actively pursued him, making visits to IMG Academy to ensure the school remains a serious player in the race. Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas are among the schools vying for his commitment.

College football fans are closely following his recruitment, with speculation running wild about where he will land.

“Back to New York🍊,” another chimed in.

Here is how others reacted:

"Many great choices to pick from....congratulations!" a fan said.

"Go Cards !!! Good luck in your recruitment," another said.

"Gotta stay home. @CuseFootball is the easiest and best choice. Let’s go!!!" another remarked

During an interview with The Voice of CFB, Preston Carey acknowledged Ohio State’s interest but made it clear that NIL opportunities play a role in his decision.

“I really think at the end of the day I play the game for the love of it. But that is a reality nowadays with the NIL, and that is a real factor,” Carey said. “So I definitely have to consider that, because outside of just getting great at the game of football and becoming a draft pick, specifically in the first round, which is one of my biggest goals in life.

“Outside of that, I want to create generational wealth, and that only can be done with having money and then investing it, so that is part of it."

Preston Carey visited Florida and Indiana in the fall while powerhouse programs like Georgia, Oregon and Penn State continued to push for him.

Preston Carey talks recruiting timeline, strength and conditioning and upcoming offers

He has set his commitment date for June 30, planning to announce in Long Island, New York, before returning to IMG Academy for fall camp. Preston Carey’s decision is a school’s strength and conditioning program.

“A really important thing that people don’t think about is the strength and conditioned program in colleges," Carey said, "so I think that’s huge. Obviously, I don’t have any favorites yet but a visit I did just take in January was to Georgia, and they had a great strength and conditioning staff, showed us about it and everything, so that’s a huge thing.”

Georgia’s strength and conditioning program is led by Scott Sinclair, supported by LB Brown, Jordan Barber, K.J. Florence and Markell Clark—some of the best in the business.

Despite his long list of offers, Carey is in no rush to make a decision.

“Some additional schools are reaching out right now and looking to offer me, so I will announce those soon and then drop all my offers and slowly cut down the list,” Carey told On3. “Once I have a top schools list, I will take official visits to those places and go from there. “

Preston Carey’s 2024-25 stats further highlight his dominance: 13 solo tackles, 24 total tackles and two sacks, averaging 2.7 tackles and 0.2 sacks per game.

