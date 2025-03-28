A boost for Lincoln Riley's USC as 4-star CB target announces another visit to the Trojans over the weekend

USC’s recruiting momentum continues to surge as four-star cornerback Elbert Hill locks in his official visit with the Trojans. Hill, a highly sought-after defensive back from Akron, Ohio, is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class by On3 and 247Sports Composite.

Hill’s recruitment has drawn national attention, especially with Ohio State absent from his official visit schedule. The top-ranked Ohio prospect and top-30 national recruit, according to On3, will also visit LSU (May 30-June 1), Oregon (June 13-15), and Alabama (June 20-22).

With multiple elite prospects, including Victor Singleton and Shahn Alston, already committing elsewhere, Ohio State’s once-dominant hold on in-state recruiting appears to be slipping.

Despite leaving the Buckeyes off his visit list, Hill emphasized that Ohio State remains a key contender in his recruitment.

“Me and Coach Walton, our relationship has been so good,” Hill said to Lettermen Row’s Mick Walker. “He’s been recruiting me since going into my sophomore year.”

As Hill gears up for his senior season at Archbishop Hoban—one of Ohio’s top high school football programs—he remains focused on finding the right fit.

“It comes down to who is pushing the hardest and where I feel I can stay and be happy,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons.

Meanwhile, USC is pursuing five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, the nation’s No. 1-ranked defensive back. The 6-foot-2.5, 180-pound standout recently returned to campus and received high praise from his father:

“Coach Belk and Coach Lynn and Coach Riley, them three guys—they’re good dudes. USC is one of the tops.”

USC’s Recruiting Surge Fueled by GM Chad Bowden’s Vision

USC general manager Chad Bowden was crucial in building Notre Dame’s championship-contending roster. Now, his mission is clear—help Lincoln Riley take the Trojans to the next level.

“History always likes to repeat itself, and that’s a big reason why I came to USC,” Bowden said to On3. “I understand the history and success under Pete Carroll. That’s what we’re going to do here with Coach Riley.”

Bowden believes in learning from the past to build a dominant future. He referenced Notre Dame’s 1988 championship team, which featured a three-pronged rushing attack, and compared it to last season’s trio of Riley Leonard, Jadarian Price, and Jeremiyah Love.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is already making waves. Bowden helped flip elite quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon.

“He’s just honest,” Williams said. “Obviously, we’re trying to have the No. 1 class in the country.”

The Trojans are aggressive in NIL, roster building, and player development.

“We’re going to be above everyone else,” Bowden said. “We’ll have the best plan and process to execute year in and year out.”

USC is making a statement with top recruits like Xavier Griffin, RJ Sermons, Brandon Lockhart, Jaimeon Winfield and Simote Katoanga on board.

