Cam Newton sends message to JuJu Watkins, urges USC star to have Adrian Peterson-esque comeback from ACL injury

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton shared his opinion on JuJu Watkins' devastating ACL injury. In only the second game of the NCAA women's tournament, the USC Trojans guard sustained the injury that ended her remarkable season and damaged the team's chances to win the national championship.

Like many people in the world of sports, Newton reacted to the terrible news regarding Watkins. The former No. 1 overall pick likened Watkins' situation to Adrian Peterson. The running back tore his ACL and MCL late in the 2011 NFL season.

Defying the odds, Peterson returned to the field nine months after undergoing surgery to have a terrific comeback season. He played 16 games, carrying the ball 348 times for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Peterson became the last non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP award that season. Newton wished for Watkins to make a similar comeback once she's fully recovered from one of the most complex injuries in the world of sports.

On Thursday's episode of "4th&1 with Cam Newton," he said:

"She needs to have that AP bounce back. When Adrian Peterson tore his ACL, boy, he came back with a man on a mission. I have no doubt in my mind. … JuJu, baby, get well soon, we rocking with you, we support you, everything you stand for, we rocking." (37:20)

After playing five minutes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second game of the NCAA tournament, Watkins attempted to get to the rim but was bumped by various defenders. She fell to the ground in obvious pain before being carried off the floor without putting any weight on her injured leg.

The Trojans still came out victorious of the game (96-59) behind 36 points from Kiki Iriafen.

Cam Newton shares thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' pre-draft decision

JuJu Watkins wasn't the only college star Cam Newton addressed on Thursday's edition of his show. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback shared his opinion about Shedeur Sanders' decision not to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"He's in a spot where he has more to lose than to gain," Newton said. "Like, look at Will Howard, for example, where he has everything to gain, too much not to lose, like he's trying to take somebody's draft status. … If Shedeur had a Will Howard type of combine, is he even a first-round pick?" (13:00)

Sanders has been considered a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and perhaps a bad performance at the combine would have ruined that possibility.

