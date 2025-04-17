5-star OT Felix Ojo makes thoughts clear on his potential landing spot amid Ohio State rumors

Felix Ojo, a five-star offensive tackle from the state of Texas, is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-7 athlete from Lake Ridge High School is sitting on offers from top programs such as Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, Ohio State, SMU, Alabama, USC, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Ojo visited Ohio State for an unofficial visit on April 10 and spoke about his recruitment going forward. He is set to visit the program again for an official visit on May 30.

"This visit did indeed help them and I would say my list not as far apart as people think it is," Ojo said about his visit to the Buckeyes, as per On3.

The five-star athlete is set to take a visit to Colorado on the weekend of May 2, as per On3. The Buffaloes extended an offer to Ojo in June 2024 and this will be his first visit to the program.

Prior to his trip to the Boulder, the Texas native is set to take an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend. The Rebels have the fifth-best odds of landing the talented athlete, as per 247Sports.

Felix Ojo is ranked No.4 in the country and he is the No. 3 player at his position in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

Felix Ojo is set to give every team a "fair shot" during his recruitment

The five-star offensive tackle from Lake Ridge High School, Felix Ojo is scheduled to take five official visits in the next two months. He will begin his journey at Ole Miss this weekend and follow that up with a visit to Colorado on May 2.

His next visit will be to Columbus on May 30, followed by visits to Michigan (June 6) and Texas (June 13). The talented athlete will end his trip with a visit to Oklahoma on June 20. He spoke about his scheduled visits and his recruitment in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons in March.

"The visits I take will be very big for me and my family," Felix Ojo said, as per On3. "I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be. We will see. It is about how I feel on the visits."

Ojo is currently sitting on more than 30 offers from some of the best programs in the country. It will be interesting to see which team snags him up once it's all said and done.

