5-star PF Christian Collins shares a 4-word birthday message for Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza

NBA legend Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, put up a great show throughout the 2024-25. The five-star recruit from the 2026 class turned 17 on Saturday. Another five-star recruit from his class, Christian Collins, sent warm wishes to the Westchester senior via Instagram.

Collins posted a picture of a laptop screen consisting of a funky snap of himself and Ariza.

"Dawg 4L hbd brodie @tajhariza," he wrote in caption.

Tajh Ariza via Instagram

Tajh Ariza and Christian Collins used to play alongside each other at St. Bernard High School before the duo parted ways to play at Westchester and St. John Bosco, respectively. The duo used to suit up for the same side till the 2023-24 season.

Ariza's impressive season with the Westchester Comets concluded after a 75-61 defeat to Chatsworth in the regional semifinals, ending their CIF state championship pursuit. This was despite Ariza's double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds). His side finished the season with a 24-10 record.

Ariza came out on top in their LA City Section championship match against Chatsworth, posting a triple-threat performance of 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Westchester to a 65-55 victory.

The Comets also secured first place in the Los Angeles City Section Western League. Ariza's performance earned him a place among 24 top talents invited to the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12. He will represent Team World against Team USA alongside the likes of Alijah Arenas and Eric Reibe.

Tajh Ariza's college commitment status

The recruiting battle for Ariza is heating up, with offers from top programs, including USC, UCLA, Oregon and Kansas. According to On3’s Recruitment Prediction Machine, USC currently is the front runner, holding a 56.4% chance to land him. UCLA follows far behind with a 4.5% probability, while California (3.8%) and Oregon (3.2%) trail even further.

Tajh Ariza played a huge role in securing the CIF City Open Section Division championship against Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth. Ariza’s impressive play continued through the postseason, guiding his team to the Division II state semifinals. His contributions earned him co-Player of the Year honors alongside Arenas.

The 6-foot-8 shooting forward has a year to show his potential and improve himself before entering college-level basketball. One thing is for certain, Ariza will be a huge asset for whichever program he joins.

He would fancy flaunting his skill set and replicating his stats at the next level. Where do you think he will go? Let us know your thoughts below.

