5-star recruit Alex Constanza transfers from Westminster Academy to Spire Academy for upcoming season

Ohio's Spire Academy continues making big moves, securing five-star small forward Alex Constanza's transfer on Wednesday. Ranked No. 16 nationally by 247Sports, the Florida native previously played for Westminster Academy in his home state.

Trending

Alex Constanza's transfer is just the latest big move by the school before the new season begins in the fall. Earlier in May, Spire Academy also secured the transfer of five-star sophomore Jaylan Mitchell, who left Evansville Reitz High School in Indiana after two years.

Previously, Spire Academy successfully recruited legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle to transfer from Montverde Academy. Boyle led Cooper Flagg and his team to an undefeated 2024 Chipotle National Championship run. He won eight national championships and four National Coach of the Year awards at Montverde.

During his junior season at Westminster Academy, he averaged 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the 14 games he played there. He is also ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 small forward and the No. 3 prospect in Florida from the Class of 2026.

With two five-star prospects transferring, as well as getting a legendary high school basketball coach, Spire Academy is starting to look like one of the teams to beat next season. Class of 2027 guard Shawn Foster, an Ohio Native, also previously announced his transfer to the school.

Kevin Boyle explains why he transferred to Spire Academy

During his time at Montverde Academy, Kevin Boyle coached the likes of Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and prospective 2025 No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg. His transfer to Spire shocked many, especially with his long history at Montverde Academy.

Boyle explained his decision in a statement:

“The entire landscape of high school basketball has changed. There are new platforms for players to showcase themselves. Interest is growing. Expectations have changed, with players now having professional representation."

"Top prospects are looking for ways to maximize their development and image.” But what other factor made him choose this way?"

“This new situation necessitates different strategies, and Jonathan Ehrenfeld, our managing partner at Spire Academy, has the vision and commitment to help us forge the path forward."

The appointment of Boyle as the school's new head coach has already made an impact, and this can be seen in Mitchell and Constanza's transfers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More