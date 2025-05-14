Legendary HS coach Kevin Boyle to attend the 2025 NBA draft to support his star Montverde players Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely & Asa Newell

With his former wards heading to the NBA, legendary coach Kevin Boyle could not miss the big moment for Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely, and Asa Newell. The four former Montverde Academy Eagles are heading to the 2025 NBA draft, and their former coach will be right there to support them.

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported that Boyle, who was the Eagles' coach during the legendary undefeated season that led to the Chipotle National title, will be heading to the Barclays Center in New York City on June 25-26 to watch his boys get drafted. If predictions are correct, Flagg will be his fourth No. 1 pick.

Boyle's trip to New York to watch his former players get to the NBA comes as he prepares to leave Montverde Academy to move to Ohio, where he will manage Spire Academy.

Under Boyle, the Eagles have won eight of their 12 national championships. He was also named Naismith High School Coach of the Year four times. His former players include Cade Cunningham, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Duren.

Boyle has been the coach for Montverde since 2011, and under his guidance, the Eagles have become one of the country's winningest high school basketball teams. As the players he coached can attest, he has also been known as a star-maker, with many expecting Flagg and his teammates to be next in line.

Legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle explains why he is leaving Montverde Academy

After one of the most successful runs any high school coach could ask for at Montverde Academy, Kevin Boyle is leaving for another school. The legendary high school basketball coach explained his decision in an ESPN article by Jonathan Givony on March 5.

"The entire landscape of high school basketball has changed," Boyle said. "There are new platforms for players to showcase themselves. Interest is growing. Expectations have changed, with players now having professional representation. Top prospects are looking for ways to maximize their development and image."

He added that the program "checks all the boxes" regarding the new NIL era of high school and college sports, with NIL being the most influential in affecting a player's decision.

As for who will replace him, Montverde Academy will be searching for a new coach, though that person has massive shoes to fill.

