Duke signee Nik Khamenia reacted to his father, Val Khamenia, 's viral clip. On Wednesday, The Hoop Spill shared a clip of Val coaching kids. He can be seen scoring a 3-pointer while maneuvering past the defense.

"Val Khamenia father of 5 ⭐️ Duke Commit Nik Khamenia part of Duke’s monster 2025 recruiting class still GOT GAME 🤯 As seen givin youngsters 🪣s 😂💯 @valkhamenia @nik.khamenia," read the post's caption.

The five-star player reacted to the viral clip and enthusiastically supported his father.

"He’s a PROOO," Nik commented under the post.

Nik Khamenia's comment on the post about his dad

Nik's father, Valery Khamenia, was a 6-foot-8 former guard for the George Washington men’s basketball team. He's currently a coach at LA Valley College.

During Valery's college career, he appeared in 28 games, averaging 2.3 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Khamenia shot 34.5% from the field and an impressive 39.0% from 3-point range, with a free throw percentage of 69.2%. His effective field goal percentage stood at 48.3%.

Following his father's interest in basketball, Nik Khamenia has made a name for himself as one of the top prospects in high school. According to On3's final rankings of Top Recruits in the Class of 2025, the 6-foot-8 forward ranks No. 16. Among the small forwards, he ranks No. 4. He's No. 5 among the best players from California.

During his junior year, Khamenia averaged 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He helped Harvard-Westlake win back-to-back CIF Open Division state championships.

His performance at the 2024 Hoophall West tournament earned him the Most Outstanding Player award. He scored fourteen points, five rebounds and six assists in the championship game.

He also helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA Under-18 AmeriCup, where he contributed 7.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game.

Nik Khamenia earns a spot on Team USA U19 Camp Roster

Nik Khamenia has been named to USA Basketball’s U19 training camp roster. The training camp is scheduled for June 14–16 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Among the 33 players on the roster are top prospects, including AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Tajh Ariza, Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy Jr. and Christian Collins.

The small forward is set to join the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, at Jon Scheyer's Duke.

