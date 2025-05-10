"A foot race till the end": 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. sends strong message to Alabama, USC & others as he sets a commitment date

The recruitment of Brandon Arrington Jr., a five-star athlete from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, is heating up as the top-ranked ATH in the 2026 class locks on July 5 as his decision day.

Arrington has narrowed his choices to a formidable final five: Alabama, USC, Oregon, Texas A&M and Penn State.

“It is going to be a foot race to the end,” Arrington told On3. “All five are up there now. Who recruits me the hardest, who gets me on the field early and who I believe can develop me the best will get me.”

Each of his top contenders has made a strong impression, particularly Oregon, where his relationships with coaches have stood out.

“We are close and I am so cool with coach Hampton,” Arrington said of Oregon's defensive backs coach. “Coach Lanning always checks up on me and that bond I have with the staff is so good.”

Penn State also surged after hosting him for his first official visit.

“Penn State was better than I expected it to be,” he said. “The people and the place really caught my attention. Everyone loves football there. It is all about Penn State and I loved that.” His meeting with head coach James Franklin left a lasting impact. “He and the coaching staff know how to develop players.”

As he nears a decision, Arrington is prioritizing development, early playing time and NIL transparency.

“It is going to be a hard decision,” he added. “These official visits will be big, but they will be about the smaller things.”

Alabama’s success with West Coast talent stands out to Arrington.

“They recruit the West Coast and get top guys from California… and they all do well,” he said, referencing early standouts like Dijon Lee, Zabien Brown and Domani Jackson. “Then Alabama just produces players. Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) is a great coach.”

At Texas A&M, it’s the loyalty and consistency that resonate.

“They all want me and they recruit me hard,” he said. “From the start, it never changed… how consistent they have been stands out.”

USC’s proximity and connection with coach Belk have left a lasting impression.

“He is my guy. We talk a lot… that connection we have is big,” said Arrington. “They are trying to build something.”

During a visit to Oregon, Arrington toured Autzen Stadium and met NFL alums Christian Gonzalez and Troy Franklin, along with standout freshman Dakorien Moore.

Arrington has clocked 10.21 in the 100m and a nation-leading 20.35 in the 200m. On the field, he’s totaled 953 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, and 19.9 yards per catch.

