Lindsey Gottlieb's USC signee Jazzy Davidson wowed by Oregon Ducks signee Sara Barhoum's photo dump on IG

USC signee Jazzy Davidson took to Instagram to share her reaction to her Clackamas teammate Sara Barhoum.

On Friday, Barhoum shared a photo dump on Instagram. In the pictures, she poses on the streets and the bridge in Portland, Oregon. She also shared landscapes of the sky over the bridge and ships. One of the pictures is Barhoum posing in a mirror selfie with Jazzy Davidson and Avery.

"It’s been awhile," Barhoum captioned the post.

Jazzy Davidson was awed by her teammate's pictures and left two comments and a GIF under the post to show her affection.

"wowowow," read Davison's comment.

"😍😍😍😍," she emoted in another comment.

Jazzy Davidson's comments on Sara Barhoum's photo dump

The GIF is a string of adjectives for the 5-foot-9 athlete. Replying to which, Barhoum wrote:

"I LOVE YOU."

Sara Barhoum and Jazzy Davidson have both emerged as Oregon’s top high-school talents.

Barhoum is a 5-foot-9 shooting guard at Clackamas High. She hit four 3s in the state championship game and set a new OSAA girls’ single-season record. She beat Shoni Schimmel’s old mark of 121 and now shares the 6A career 3-point record of 324 with Bria Dixson.

According to On3's 2025 Top Recruits rankings, she ranks second among players in Oregon and 21st among shooting guards. The four-star recruit signed with the University of Oregon in March 2024.

Davidson is a 6-foot-1 combo guard also at Clackamas. She's a three-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year. According to On3 rankings, she's ranked No. 2 nationally in her class and is the top combo guard.

She has led her team to a 27–3 record and a state championship. This season, Davidson averaged 29.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Sara Barhoum and Jazzy Davidson led Clackamas to the state title

Barhoum and Davidson helped Clackamas win the 6A girls basketball state championship. About breaking the two records with four 3s in the state championship game, Barhoum told SI:

“I’ve just been trying to play for the team and break that record."

Davidson scored 36 points in the semifinal and called Barhoum “one of the best shooters in the country.” The two have played together since they were eight.

"We’ve been best friends and super close off the court, and I feel like it just takes place on the court as well. We work out together. We do everything together, so I feel like it’s just super special to have that connection with her on the court," Jazzy said.

Next year, Barhoum and Davidson will face each other as Big Ten rivals as they begin their college basketball journey.

