"A generational talent, a Heisman winner": Football fans react to debate between the wide receiver recruits of the 2017 and 2018 classes

The debate over the superior college recruitment wide receiver class between 2017 and 2018 has sparked heated discussions among football enthusiasts. The 2017 class boasts elite playmakers such as Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, generational talent Justin Jefferson, and Pro Bowl-caliber stars like CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Tee Higgins.

Meanwhile, the 2018 class counters with a top-three receiver in Ja'Marr Chase, along with standout names like Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chris Olave, and Justyn Ross.

Trending

Fans have weighed in with their opinions. One fan said:

"2017 easily, you have a generational talent, a Heisman winner, a current top 3 guy, and 2 Pro Bowl-worthy dawgs. 2018’s best thing is a Biletnikoff and OROY."

Another reflected on the potential of 2018’s talent, saying:

"Justyn Ross was really going to be the next Tee."

Image via Ig@maxprep

Here is how others reacted:

"I think Ross was the deciding factor here," a fan said

Image via Ig@maxprep

"It’s 17 but that 18 class is still 🔥. As a Duck fan hoping this years class passes them both, Dak Moore is special," a fan said

Image via Ig@maxprep

The ESPN recruiting rankings for 2017 placed Donovan Peoples-Jones at the top, followed by Tee Higgins, Jerry Jeudy, Joseph Lewis IV, and Tyjon Lindsey.

On the other hand, the 2018 rankings featured Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Shorter, Jalen Hall, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jacob Copeland and Brennan Eagles as the premier prospects.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith eyes historic achievement in Super Bowl LIX

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will be able to create a legacy during the Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. A victory would make him the first receiver — and just the fifth player in history — to win the Heisman Trophy, a college national championship and a Super Bowl.

Charles Woodson, Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen and Reggie Bush are in this unique club. Woodson was the most recent of them by winning a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2011. While Alabama rose to power under Nick Saban, nobody from the Crimson Tide has ever done this exceptional thing.

For Smith, who grew up near the game’s host city, the Super Bowl carries extra significance.

“Oh, it means a lot,” he said. “Not just because it’s back at home, but you know, this is the end goal. Just going out there, make sure we finish the right way.”

Smith added:

"I always carry Amite with me," says Smith. Everything I do is a reflection of my family and the city of Amite where I come from in everything I do. It's a lot that i carry with me."

Smith left Alabama as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (235), receiving yards (3,965) and touchdowns (46). His legendary 2020 season saw him record 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, earning the Heisman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback