DeVonta Smith injury update: Latest on Eagles WR ahead of Super Bowl clash vs. Chiefs

DeVonta Smith did not participate in Philadelphia Eagles practice during the first week of preparation for Super Bowl LIX due to a hamstring injury. However, the wide receiver is now scheduled to play in Sunday's NFL championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans after logging three straight limited practice sessions this week.

Smith was not listed as injured on the team's final injury report, which was made public following Friday's practice, so he is expected to suit up on Sunday.

Smith first sustained a hamstring injury in a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 11. He then sat out games against the LA Rams and the Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 12 and 13 due to the injury. He made his comeback in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers.

He did play 59 of the 71 offensive snaps in the NFC championship game against the Commanders and hasn't missed a contest since the playoffs arrived.

Wide receivers are susceptible to hamstring strains, which can cause issues if they are not given enough time to heal completely. However, at this point, it doesn't seem like Smith's injury is severe enough to prevent him from playing in the Super Bowl.

Smith has played a significant role in the Eagles' passing offense since being selected with the 10th overall pick four years ago. In his four seasons thus far, the 26-year-old wide receiver has averaged 77 catches and more than 1,000 receiving yards per year, and it is expected that he will play a key role for the team in the Super Bowl once more.

Smith is averaging six receptions and 99 yards in his last three contests against the Chiefs, including Super Bowl LVII. The former Alabama wide receiver, who has yet to score in the playoffs this year, will be hoping to maintain his strong form against Kansas City on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

DeVonta Smith is looking to join illustrious company during Super Bowl LIX

DeVonta Smith will be one of just five players on record who have won a Heisman Trophy, national championship and Super Bowl if he can help the Philadelphia Eagles overcome the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

RB Marcus Allen, RB Tony Dorsett, CB Charles Woodson and RB Reggie Bush are the other four players who have managed this notable achievement. Bush is the only one of those four who has not been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Smith's 2020 season with Alabama earned him a Heisman Trophy in 2021. He collected 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and an incredible 23 touchdowns in that season. After first winning the national championship in 2017, he assisted Alabama in winning it again in the 2020 season.

