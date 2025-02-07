Jordan Love makes feelings known on Tee Higgins potentially playing for Packers amid WR's uncertain future in Cincinnati

Packers quarterback Jordan Love appeared was asked about getting a receiver like Tee Higgins given the Cincinnati wide receiver is a pending free agent. This came after running back Josh Jacobs said that Green Bay requires a bonafide primary wide receiver to help the offense.

Laura Rutledge asked Jordan Love on ESPN on what he thinks about Tee Higgins joining the Packers and the quarterback was open to the idea, albeit qualifying it with praise for his current receiving corps. He said,

"Tee's a phenomenal player. I know Tee pretty well. Like I said, if you add a really good player to a really good offense, you know, I think the sky's the limit, you could take it pretty cool place."

Josh Jacobs raises different possibility for WR apart from Tee Higgins

Josh Jacobs was the one who kickstarted this whole conversation and he had a different player in mind. Davantae Adams, formerly with the Packers, moved to the New York Jets from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in 2024 but his future there is up in the air. The running back jokingly suggested his return to Green Bay.

"We've got a really young group of receivers; all can be really, really, really special. But I think, personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already. Somebody we know that's going to be a little more consistent... If he (Davante Adams) come at the right price, if he come at the right price, tell him it's live. Nah, I have had talks with Tae."

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has different plan for Jordan Love

Brian Gutekunst saw Aaron Rodgers win two MVP awards with Davante Adams as his wide receiver but fail in the playoffs as there was one primary receiver who the defense could guard to derail their offense. Therefore, he likes the way the Packers are at the moment, telling EPSN,

"I think we have some of those guys, and I think we don't have just one. But I think historically if you look at a lot of the teams, very rarely do teams that have one receiver that's super heavy with targets, that doesn't usually play out well for playoffs and success there."

However, the Green Bay general manager left open the possibility of an addition while hoping the current players step up to fill the void. He added,

"If there's somebody outside of our building -- whether it's the draft, free agency -- that makes some sense for us, we'll certainly look to do that. But we're also looking for these guys to continue to grow and hopefully grow into that space."

The Packers regressed this year in Jordan Love's second season and went out in the Wild Card round after reaching the Divisional Round in the 2023 season. Tee Higgins has now missed the postseason for two consecutive years. There might be synergy for both parties if they link up.

