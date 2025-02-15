"A waste of time": Football fans react to Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons committing to play for OT7

Folsom High School standout Ryder Lyons, one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in the 2026 class, has committed to play 7-on-7 football for OT7. He is the younger brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons.

Despite his rising profile, not everyone is thrilled about his OT7 commitment. Some fans believe that 7-on-7 football lacks significance. Fan reactions were mixed, with one user criticizing the format:

"7-on-7 is a waste of time. You won’t learn anything, and if pads aren’t involved, it’s not football. Kids are getting rankings based on flag football, and it’s ridiculous."

Another fan echoed the sentiment, stating,

"Hyping up 7-on-7 will never make sense. It’s not real."

Here is how others reacted:

"dc where you play 7on7 just please come to BYU Ryder," a fan said.

"Ryder Lyons got rizz,” one fan wrote.

Ranked No. 10 overall and No. 3 among quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle by the On3 Industry Ranking, Lyons remains one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

Lyons' recruitment remains a hot topic, with USC emerging as the overwhelming favorite. The On3 gives the Trojans a 97.8% chance of landing him. Lyons has previously spoken highly of USC, citing coach Lincoln Riley’s history.

“USC is high on my list," Lyons told On3. "There is a lot to like about USC. You have coach Riley. He has coached great quarterbacks that have won the Heisman Trophy and been drafted No. 1 in the NFL Draft. He is a great offensive mind and the defense is now playing at a different level.”

Ryder Lyons discusses recruitment plans, sets sights on building a team

Ryder Lyons has drawn interest from top college programs, including Michigan, Ohio State, USC, BYU, Arizona and Oregon, per On3. He is in the process of scheduling official visits.

In a conversation with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Lyons highlighted his long-standing relationship with Oregon.

"I think I've been there (Oregon) four times," Lyons said. "They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship.”

Beyond choosing a school, Lyons emphasized his desire to attract talent.

“I want to build a team around me," he added. "I think I’m a pretty good recruiter. I think people want to play with me, so I want to build a team around me. So I have to have a little bit of time to do that. Definitely before my senior season starts, which could be in the next month, or could be in five months.”

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Lyons earned California Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading Folsom to a 12-2 record and a Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance. He posted 3,011 passing yards (68.1% completion), 46 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 585 yards and 14 scores.

