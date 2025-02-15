  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "A waste of time": Football fans react to Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons committing to play for OT7

"A waste of time": Football fans react to Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons committing to play for OT7

By Aman Sharma
Modified Feb 15, 2025 13:45 GMT
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Folsom High School standout Ryder Lyons, one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in the 2026 class, has committed to play 7-on-7 football for OT7. He is the younger brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite his rising profile, not everyone is thrilled about his OT7 commitment. Some fans believe that 7-on-7 football lacks significance. Fan reactions were mixed, with one user criticizing the format:

"7-on-7 is a waste of time. You won’t learn anything, and if pads aren’t involved, it’s not football. Kids are getting rankings based on flag football, and it’s ridiculous."
Ad

Another fan echoed the sentiment, stating,

"Hyping up 7-on-7 will never make sense. It’s not real."
Image via Ig@coldheartsfb
Image via Ig@coldheartsfb

Here is how others reacted:

Ad
"dc where you play 7on7 just please come to BYU Ryder," a fan said.
Image via Ig@coldheartsfb
Image via Ig@coldheartsfb
"Ryder Lyons got rizz,” one fan wrote.
Ad
Image via Ig@coldheartsfb
Image via Ig@coldheartsfb

Ranked No. 10 overall and No. 3 among quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle by the On3 Industry Ranking, Lyons remains one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

Ad

Lyons' recruitment remains a hot topic, with USC emerging as the overwhelming favorite. The On3 gives the Trojans a 97.8% chance of landing him. Lyons has previously spoken highly of USC, citing coach Lincoln Riley’s history.

“USC is high on my list," Lyons told On3. "There is a lot to like about USC. You have coach Riley. He has coached great quarterbacks that have won the Heisman Trophy and been drafted No. 1 in the NFL Draft. He is a great offensive mind and the defense is now playing at a different level.”
Ad

Ryder Lyons discusses recruitment plans, sets sights on building a team

Ryder Lyons has drawn interest from top college programs, including Michigan, Ohio State, USC, BYU, Arizona and Oregon, per On3. He is in the process of scheduling official visits.

In a conversation with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Lyons highlighted his long-standing relationship with Oregon.

"I think I've been there (Oregon) four times," Lyons said. "They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship.”
Ad

Beyond choosing a school, Lyons emphasized his desire to attract talent.

“I want to build a team around me," he added. "I think I’m a pretty good recruiter. I think people want to play with me, so I want to build a team around me. So I have to have a little bit of time to do that. Definitely before my senior season starts, which could be in the next month, or could be in five months.”

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Lyons earned California Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading Folsom to a 12-2 record and a Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance. He posted 3,011 passing yards (68.1% completion), 46 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 585 yards and 14 scores.

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी