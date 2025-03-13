Aaliyah Chavez, Zakiyah Johnson & Kaleena Smith get featured for Gatorade Player of the Year awards

Gatorade unveiled its state Player of the Year awards for girls basketball, spotlighting top-tier talent across the nation, on Wednesday on Instagram. Among the honorees were Texas standout Aaliyah Chavez (Monterey High School), Kentucky’s Zakiyah Johnson (Sacred Heart Academy) and California’s Kaleena Smith (Ontario Christian).

Image via Ig@gatorade

Chavez, regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN, has garnered attention from powerhouse programs such as LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and UCLA.

A prolific scorer and leader, the Monterey guard recently earned a spot on the Naismith High School All-America first team alongside Clackamas’ Jazzy Davidson, Montverde’s Saniyah Hall and Grandview’s Sienna Betts.

With an On3 Industry Rating of 94.81, Chavez concluded her high school career with an astonishing 4,777 points, 1,272 rebounds and 765 assists, guiding Monterey to a state championship. She is expected to announce her college decision later this month.

Zakiyah Johnson, ranked No. 13 in her class by ESPN, signed with LSU and has been a dominant force at Sacred Heart Academy. The five-star recruit was recently named to the 2024-25 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.

Kaleena Smith, a rising sophomore, has been making waves with her versatility and skill set. She joined Chavez on the Naismith High School All-America first team, an impressive feat for a player in the Class of 2027.

Aaliyah Chavez narrows down college choices, Texas in the mix

Texas women’s basketball recently secured the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2025, but the program has its sights set on an even bigger prize. Aaliyah Chavez, the nation’s top-ranked prospect, announced Texas among her final choices, along with Texas Tech, LSU, UCLA, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

A McDonald’s All-American and two-time Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, Chavez is looking to join the elite company as just the fifth Texan to win the national honor. Past winners include Shereka Wright (2000), Nneka Ogwumike (2008), Chiney Ogwumike (2010) and Brianna Turner (2014).

During her senior season at Lubbock Monterey, Chavez put up remarkable numbers, averaging 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She led Monterey to its first state championship since 1981.

Reflecting on her performance, she said:

“I see myself as another player. At the end of the day, I’m here for my team and making sure I’m being the best player I can be for my team. If that means doing 100 assists, 100 rebounds or scoring 50 points, that’s what that means. But I have to do what’s best for my team.”

While UCLA and Oklahoma have yet to advance beyond the Sweet 16 in the past decade, Texas holds a regional advantage. Chavez, who has 4,796 career points— the second-most in Texas history — will announce her college commitment soon.

