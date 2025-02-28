Ex-WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike seemingly takes shot at Stephen A. Smith-led ESPN show for lacking analysis

Stephen A. Smith might have been called out by one of his co-workers on his show on Friday. Chiney Ogwumike, who provides basketball analysis for ESPN, said that sports media personalities like Smith often focus on the negatives around the professional basketball world instead of the positive performances.

While talking about LeBron James' comments on Anthony Edwards not wanting to be the face of the NBA with Smith, Brian Windhorst and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas on Friday's "First Take," Ogwumike made a powerful statement on how the NBA and WNBA are covered:

"I think that we have a responsibility in this business to do two things: provide entertainment and to also provide analysis," Ogwumike said. "And very few are better at the entertainment portion, especially this show than First Take. But the analysis I think is what players are looking for more. Even today the show is a good example. How much have we talked about Steph Curry dropping 56?"

Ogwumike spotlighted that even though stellar performances are put together in both the NBA and Unrivaled on a nightly basis, sports talk shows often focus on the negatives around the league instead. Her opinion has been echoed and shared by players in the WNBA and NBA, who feel like the media does nothing but pile on them.

Ogwumike is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Connecticut Sun before playing with the LA Sparks throughout her seven-year career. She joined ESPN as a basketball analyst in 2016 and has become one of the network's mainstays across their basketball shows while appearing on "First Take" and "Get Up."

Stephen A. Smith is upset that LeBron defended Anthony Edwards not wanting to be the face of the NBA

Stephen A. Smith dove further into the topic on Friday's show, breaking down why he "didn't appreciate" the fact that LeBron James was supported Anthony Edwards passing up on the responsibility of being the face of the league.

According to James, the mantle carries too much pressure and ridicule from the sports media world, and that he understands why Edwards doesn't want it.

Further, Smith defended the sports media world, expressing his perspective on how players view today's media. He said that their comments are "always something."

