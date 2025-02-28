"Straight BS" - Stephen A. Smith rips LeBron James' comments on Anthony Edwards becoming the face of the league

Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say after LeBron James agreed with Anthony Edwards refusing to become the face of the NBA ahead of the All-Star Game. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has the talent and personality to carry the torch after James calls it a career, but he's not interested.

James told reporters he understood Edwards' sentiment on Thursday, but his words rubbed many the wrong way, as he attacked analysts. During Friday's edition of "First Take," Smith made a strong statement against James' remarks.

"That's BS. I'm gonna call it as I see it, this is straight BS. I don't appreciate what he said," Smith said.

The veteran analyst agreed with some things LeBron said, specifically the pressure that comes with carrying the NBA. That said, he went in and named several instances when James was just wrong.

"This is fresh off from All-Star weekend; and All-Star weekend where LeBron James elected to show up but not participate. Don't get me started with his 22 years in the league and how he ruined the slam dunk contest because he's the first superstar that decided to not participate in the slam dunk contest," Smith added.

Smith said that the people talking about the game nowadays are former stars who know what it meant to compete for the fans night in and night out.

This comes after LeBron James criticized analysts for the constant criticism against NBA stars after the LA Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 on Thursday night.

“Channing Frye said it … ‘Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s— on everybody?’” James said.

What did Anthony Edwards say before LeBron James' comments?

During the 2025 All-Star weekend, Anthony Edwards was inquired about his desire to become the new face of the NBA once LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry retire from the game. The Minnesota Timberwolves star, often ambitious, had a surprising response, saying he can be that guy, and he doesn't want to be it.

“Well, I’m capable of being that guy," Edwards said. "But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home.”

The NBA is already trying to plan life after LeBron James is gone, but the face of the league title doesn't have a clear heir.

