Addie Deal, Lara Somfai and Aaliyah Crump react as Kim Mulkey's LSU recruit Grace Knox shares her favorite Jordan Brand Classic moments

Five-star recruit and LSU Tigers signee Grace Knox participated in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18. She represented the Team Flight alongside Aaliyah Chavez, Addie Deal and Aaliyah Crump. A week later, the small forward posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram handle to share her favorite moments from the tournament.

"Blessed @jordanclassic x @hoop.summit," the caption read.

The first picture shows Knox wearing a sleek black jacket, white sneakers, and a cap. Next, she wore a white long-sleeve Jordan Brand Classic shirt with red lettering and black shorts. She held a white and navy Jordan sneaker next to her ear and gave a thumbs-up.

Knox flaunted her drip again after a picture from the game. She donned a plain white cropped tee, black pants, and white Jordan sneakers with navy and red accents. She completed the look with a black cap that read “The District of Columbia.”

The youngster wore a black Jordan Brand Classic shirt with a red Jumpman logo, layered under a black bomber jacket. She paired it with multiple chain necklaces around her neck. Grace concluded the carousel with a picture with her teammates. Many teammates flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to Knox's Jordan Brand Classic dump.

Aaliyah Crump, a Texas Longhorns signee, was among the first few.

"Ate ts up," she wrote.

Aaliyah Crump, Addie Deal and Lara Somfai via Instagram

Lara Somfai, a Stanford Cardinal signee, also appreciated Grace Knox's drip with the comment:

"Ayeeeee."

Addie Deal, an Iowa Hawkeyes signee, joined the pack as well.

"Yupppp," she commented.

After wrapping up her high school career, Knox will look forward to replicating her high school-level performance for the LSU Tigers. Kim Mulkey has been confident about the signing, and the youngster would fancy living up to the coach's expectations.

Grace Knox helps Team Flight to a victory at 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Grace Knox's Team Flight defeated Team Air 126–108 in the girls' game at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic. Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez led Team Flight with 24 points, five assists and five steals, earning MVP honors after shooting 9-of-18 from the field. Grace Knox also contributed four points and grabbed eight rebounds.

For Team Air, UNC signee Nyla Brooks had a big night, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and two steals on 8-of-13 shooting. Deal chipped in 10 points, three assists and two steals in 15 minutes. Team Flight controlled the game early, outscoring Team Air 39–14 in the first quarter, and never looked back.

