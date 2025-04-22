UCLA star Lauren Betts and Aaliyah Crump share their reaction as Sienna Betts posts snaps from a recent outing

Sienna Betts, the No. 3 prospect in the 2025 class, is in vacation mode after finishing a successful season. The UCLA signee is going places and having fun ahead of her college career debut. She posted some snaps from her recent outing on her Instagram account.

"Change of scenery 😙," Betts captioned on Monday.

Betts posed confidently in an oversized white button-down shirt paired with blue jeans in a stylish dinner setting. Her accessories included bold sunglasses, hoop earrings and a gold chain. A mural featuring animated characters was behind her.

Lauren Betts, the UCLA star and Sienna's sister, shared her reaction to the picture.

"😍😍😍😍," Lauren commented.

"AYYYYY," Lauren also wrote.

Lauren Betts and Aaliyah Crump via Instagram (image credit: instagram/siennabetts_)

Aaliyah Crump, the No.5 prospect in the 2025 class and a Texas Longhorns signee, also dropped a comment.

"this the fit you’ve been plotting on😍😍😍," Crump wrote.

"ate down," Crump also commented.

Sienna will be playing alongside her sister next season, and Bruins fans are hoping to see them guide the team to glory. UCLA finished with a 34-3 (16-2 Big Ten) overall record this season but crashed out of the NCAA Tournament against UConn in the Final Four

Sienna Betts finishes second in ESPN's final 2025 class rankings

Sienna Betts, the 6-foot-4 forward from Grandview High School (Colorado), was on a roll in her senior season. She averaged 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.2 steals per game, taking her career points total to over 2,000. Betts broke state records for rebounds and double-doubles. Betts also led her high school to a 25-3 record and won its third Colorado Class 6A state title in four years. She won the prestigious 2025 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year honor.

Betts also performed well in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American girls game. She earned MVP honors by leading Team West to a 104-82 victory, contributing 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. At the 2025 Women’s Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Betts had a great performance for Team USA in its 90-78 win over World Select. She recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals. With her team trailing in the fourth, Betts started a 13-2 run that helped Team West seal the victory.

