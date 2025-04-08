Sienna Betts, Addie Deal and other HS stars share reaction to Grace Knox's McDonald's All-American IG dump 

On Monday, Grace Knox shared pictures from the McDonald's All-American game on Instagram. Some of the pictures were on-court, but the majority were off-court pictures showing behind the scenes of the prestigious match.
Knox can be seen posing with other top high school recruits she played with and against during the match. Among the recruits from her class, she posed with No. 4 prospect Agot Makeer, No. 6 Emilee Skinner, No. 11 ZaKiyah Johnson and No. 3 Sienna Betts. At the end of the photo dump, the No. 7 prospect shared a picture with her team (West team) at the MCDAAG.
"bada ba babaaaaa @mcdaag #dreamscometrue," Knox captioned the post.
Many top high school recruits commented on Knox's McDonald's All-American post. All of them expressed their love, pride and appreciation for her as a talented player and friend.
"roomieee 🥰🥹," commented Jazzy Davidson, the No. 2 prospect in Class of 2025.
"tufffff," appreciated Addison Deal, overall No. 13.
"i’m lovin itttt," wrote Jerzy Robinson, No. 3 player in the Class of 2026.
Her friends who made cameos in her pictures also commented on the post, showing their love.
"Yuppp," said ZaKiyah Johnson, fellow LSU signee.
"I love thisss," commented Sienna Betts, the MVP of the McDonald's All-American girls game.
On the West team, Grace Knox contributed 10 rebounds and scored five points with two blocks, which contributed to the West team winning over the East with a final score of 104-82. Early on, the 6-foot-2 wing started for the West by scoring on an and‑one transition layup, and later in the fourth quarter, her block helped the team in a crucial moment.
LSU star Angel Reese was also there to witness the game as the judge of the Jamfest, as LSU recruits Knox and Johnson played against each other.
Grace Knox celebrated her McDonald's All-American ring
Grace Knox took to Instagram to celebrate and flex her McDonald’s All‑American ring on Monday, dressed in a crisp black suit.
"reppin the @mcdaag ring & @shopgld chain, staying right always," she captioned her Instagram story along with a salute and a black heart emoji.
Knox is set to play in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 18 at the CareFirst Arena. Three other LSU signees, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines, will also participate in the game.